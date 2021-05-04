IPL 14 saw a 2% rise in average ad volumes during first 22 matches: TAM Sports

During IPL 14, overall number of celebrities’ endorsements saw a rise of 3% when compared to IPL 13.

Despite the controversy around holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, IPL 14 has recorded a 2% rise in average ad volumes during first 22 matches when compared to IPL 13, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. As per the report, the tally of categories grew by 10%, whereas the count of advertisers and brands decreased by 3% and 9% respectively in IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.

Following last year’s trend, ecom-gaming emerged on top ads the most advertised category with 11% share. Following this was Aerated Soft Drink and Ecom-Education with 6% share of the ad pie. During the first 22 matches of the IPL 14, the top five categories collectively accounted for more than 30% of overall ad volumes.

Out of this, Sporta Technologies, parent company of Dream11, emerged as the biggest spender with 5% share of the ad volumes chart, followed by Just Dial, Epx Uptech, Parle Agro and FX Mart with 4% share, each. The top five advertisers contributed 21% share of ad volumes during the first 22 matches of IPL 14. Sporta Technologies and FX Mart are among the top five advertisers that were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13.

Unsurprisingly, Dream11 emerged as the most advertised brand with 5% ad volume share, followed by Jdmart, UPStox and Phonepe with 4% share, each. The top five brands accounted for 20% share of ad volumes during the first 22 matches of IPL 14. Meanwhile, Dream11.com and Phonepe were among the top five brands that were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13.

As per the TAM report, 80% of the advertisers preferred 10-20 seconds ad length for the brand while 19% opted for 21-30 seconds ad duration during commercial breaks.

Interestingly, the total share of celebrity endorsed ads in IPL 14 stands at 48% with non-celebrity ads dominating with 52% share of total ads. Out of this, film actors led in brands’ endorsement with 49% share of ad volumes, followed by Sports Persons with 37% share during IPL 14.

During IPL 14, overall number of celebrities’ endorsements saw a rise of 3% when compared to IPL 13. Similarly, number of sports personalities grew by 5% during the first 22 matches of IPL 14. However, number of brands using celebrity endorsement fell by 3% whereas advertisers grew by 2% in first 22 matches of IPL 14 compared to IPL 13.

