BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

TVS Radeon is one of the three 110cc commuter bikes that the company currently sells in India. Is the BS6 recipe as delicious as the BS4 version?

Being an entry-level commuter motorcycle in India isn’t easy! After all, you have to deliver on the expectations of the majority of the population that rides a two-wheeler. And there have been motorcycles that have been living on only because they have managed to win the trust of the crowd. Rightly so, winning trust is difficult but the rewards are sweet! Isn’t it? In this case, these are the volumes for a manufacturer. Now, the question is despite having two commuter bikes in TVS’ 110cc line-up, why was there a need for a third one? Well, because the other two bikes – Star City and Sport despite being great entry-level bikes haven’t been able to deliver the numbers that TVS had been hoping for and hence, the Radeon. The BS4 version did leave us impressed with its abilities. Is the BS6 model any different?

The core design language of the TVS Radeon remains the same, which means it still looks like a no-nonsense budget-friendly commuter bike. However, there are striking similarities with a volume-churning bike of the same segment. Can you name it? Do let us know in the comments below. Just like the previous BS4 model, the engine crankcase is painted in golden that lends a super premium touch. We got the special edition namely Commuter Bike of the Year edition for review, which in comparison to the standard model gets some noticeable visual differences. For instance, this one gets extra chrome that you can find on the rearview mirrors and the clutch and brake levers. The bike gets rubber tank grips that are an added visual element but the CBOTY edition model comes with an additional rubber pad over the fuel tank.

The special edition model comes with an optional disc brake as well for better stopping power while most of the hardware remains the same as the outgoing model. The instrument cluster also remains the same except for the inclusion of the engine malfunction indicator. Noteworthy features on the Radeon that have been carried forward include a side stand indicator with buzzer, USB charger, pillion grabrail with carrier and a luggage hook.

Now, moving on to the engine department, this is where most of the changes have taken place. In the pursuit of meeting the stricter BS6 emission norms, the 109.7cc, single pod, air-cooled motor on the TVS Radeon ditches the carburetor and gains a fuel-injection system. The engine now produces respective power and torque outputs of 8.2 hp and 8.7 Nm. The good thing here is that the power and torque largely remain identical to the BS4 model. Just like the previous BS4 model, the engine still continues with its peppy nature, however, the throatiness of the exhaust has gone down a bit.

As compensation, the refinement levels feel noticeably up. The super-strong low and mid-range is good enough to keep you entertained during city runs. The four-speed transmission works super smooth like before and false neutrals feel like an impossible thing with this gearbox.

The sweet spot of the motor remains the same 55-60 kmph and the engine still maxes out at close to 80 kmph. One thing that will keep most of the owners of the BS6 TVS Radeon amid the rising fuel price scenario is the enhanced fuel efficiency. Compared to 62 kmpl that we achieved on the BS4 model, the new BS6 version returned us 68 kmpl and hence with the bike’s 10-litre fuel tank, you can expect a range of close to 650 km on a full top-up.

As the cycle parts remain the same as the previous BS4 model, there is hardly any change in the riding dynamics of the motorcycle. The long textured seat offers optimum comfort and you can easily spend a couple of hours on the saddle. Moreover, the grip from the tyres is nothing to complain about and these don’t seem to lose adhesion with the surface even under wet conditions. The brakes offer decent feedback and bite too and the Synchronised Braking System (SBS) keeps you safe and sound amid unpredictable scenarios.

BS6 TVS Radeon price in India currently starts at Rs 59,962 with the base variant. On the other hand, the Commuter Bike of the Year edition comes in two variants – Self Drum and Self Disc and these are priced at Rs 64,287 and Rs 67,287 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, contrary to the BS4 model, the BS6 TVS Radeon is no longer a sub Rs 50,000 bike and in comparison, the prices have gone up by around Rs 11,000, which is substantial and quite justified at the same time, given the transition to stricter emission norms and rising input costs.

What all you get at this price is a trustworthy 110cc commuter that can be your reliable daily workhorse – a bike that can do all that is required without breaking a sweat. And not to forget, that enhanced fuel efficiency at a time when fuel prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in many cities is no less than a piece of good news.

