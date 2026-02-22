Co-presented by
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro review: More power, less plasticky

In my review of the outgoing X3, I calculated a 0-100 km/h time of about 8 seconds – good, but not enthralling. The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro has shaved-off almost 2 seconds from that – and is almost in the electric car territory.

Written by Vikram Chaudhary
Don’t buy it if you want to sit in the backseat.
Elon Musk’s obsession with the letter ‘X’ is well-documented, but BMW’s obsession is far more practical. When I reviewed the outgoing X3 last year, I felt it was clearly the driver’s choice in the luxury segment, though it fell short on cabin materials.

Enter the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, this isn’t just a minor facelift, but a power-up that has addressed my previous gripes and doubling down on the adrenaline factor.

Pro exterior

The X3 – although a midsize SUV – was already a large SUV, but the M Sport Pro package pushes it into the ‘substantial’ territory. A love-me-or-hate-me design is the BMW Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille, which now features a fully blacked-out, high-gloss finish.

The SUV rides on 20-inch M light alloy wheels, and its red brake callipers are a hallmark of high-performance sports cars.

Evolved interiors

The outgoing X3 didn’t match the cabin of the GLC, as its mediocre plastics looked very plasticky. The new X3 has fine-quality plastics and vegan leather upholstery. Visually, the cabin of the GLC still looks slightly more premium, but the X3 adds a sporty touch to that premiumness. The BMW Interaction Bar – a light bar stretching across the dashboard and into the doors – is picked from the 7 Series, and looks good.

Spirited performance

In my review of the outgoing X3, I calculated a 0-100 km/h time of about 8 seconds – good, but not enthralling. The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro has shaved-off almost 2 seconds from that – and is almost in the electric car territory. On the road, it means effortless overtaking and a level of agility that only a BMW can offer.

Unlike most SUVs that suffer from body roll, the X3 has low centre of gravity and remains planted on corners.

What I didn’t like

Two ‘touchy’ affairs: Most vehicle controls have been moved inside the touchscreen – and fiddling with the screen while driving such a powerful SUV can be risky. The glossy black parts inside the cabin attract a lot of fingerprints, and dust.
The huge protrusion on the dashboard on the front passenger side looks unusually bulky and invasive – my co-passenger called it “hideous.”

Should you buy it?

Visually, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro (Rs 74.5 lakh) appears to have stronger road presence compared to Mercedes-Benz GLC (Rs 75.5 lakh) and Audi Q5 (Rs 63.75 lakh). But the GLC still is a step ahead in terms of luxury quotient, and the Q5 a step ahead in terms of value – the Bimmer, however, is many steps ahead in driving pleasure. Don’t buy it if you want to sit in the backseat.

This article was first uploaded on February twenty-two, twenty twenty-six, at one minutes past ten in the night.
