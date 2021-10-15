Batt:RE LO:EV electric scooter review | All it needs is a tidy charging habit

One can't treat an electric as a petrol-powered scooter which can be parked with a fuel tank only a quarter full. A mental note needs to be made to charge the battery on time and to ensure not to charge if it isn't needed.

If one asks me today if I am aware of all the electric two-wheelers available in our market today, I’d have to reply with a blunt ‘no’. The list is now just too long. But before you sit down to consider which one you’d buy, you’d have to consider whether or not you’re ready to live with an electric. This is precisely the reason why we called for an electric scooter to gauge what it has to offer. Folks at Batt:RE sent a LO:EV over.

To look at, the LO:EV is like any other 110cc petrol-powered scooter in the market. You could say that is a good thing because it blends easy or if you’re looking for something very exciting, this is not the right place to look. The LO:EV has a good mix of sporty and peppy to it. No complaints in that department but the fit and finish, especially on the switchgear granted can not be too high-quality, but a little better finish would be more than welcome.

The headlamp is LED which looks good and it goes without saying that it is a better proposition for a vehicle that needs to conserve energy (and so one would expect LED elsewhere but the indicators and tail lamp aren’t). The instrument cluster is a simple-looking proposition but a well-detailed one. Plus, there are accessories like a pillion backrest which is a nice addition if you must, but it is really not a necessity.

Now, to the point the headline attempts to make. On paper, the LO:EV’s range is 60 km. But the objective of this exercise and this article is to look at what it takes to live with an electric. The real-world range will be more or less what the manufacturer claims. But to make good use of an electric scooter and to reap the benefits of electric mobility, all a user needs to do is tidy up their charging habits. Plus, real-world range would depend largely on usage – if it’s ridden full throttle most of the time or if there are gradients involved, the charge will drop faster.

The LO:EV electric scooter serves brilliantly if the commute is to an office nearby or a short grocery run. Saving fuel on these runs can make up for saving huge bills. In terms of performance, the scooter is quick to 45 km/h and the braking is appropriate. One thing is rather apparent that if you buy this product, it would be for the convenience and not the performance. It is lightweight and offers ease of handling. The under-seat storage is plenty, however, the access to the battery could’ve been built better than it is.

Batt:RE LO:EV specifications, features and price

Battery type – Detachable lithium ferro phosphate (LFP)
Battery capacity – 48V 24Ah
Charger output – 54.6 V 10 Amp
Charging time – 2.5 hours
Motor type – BLDC hub motor

Front brake – 220 mm disc
Rear brake – 220 mm disc
Front suspenion – Fork type hydraulic
Rear suspension – Adjustable hydraulic coilover
Ground clearance – 160 mm

LED headlamp
Remote key
Reverse mode
Anti-theft alarm
USB charger

Starting price – Rs 65,900 (ex-showroom)

So, if you do bring one of these home, it will take some getting used to, building up a habit that keeps the charge good to go whenever required. It needs to be considered that the battery will discharge on its own if you’re not careful. The charging process is rather easy with a convenient charging cable and adapter. The battery is detachable.

Our market is expecting a great potential for electric scooters that there are companies with no prior expertise in manufacturing electric two-wheelers getting into the business. This has resulted in a market full of low-speed electric scooters that are more or less the same. Most of them offer a long list of features like geofencing, security alarms, reverse gear and a lot, lot more. So does the Batt:RE LO:EV that promises comfort, appropriate braking efficiency, a decent range and not to mention cost efficiency (no fuel bills and minimal expense on maintenance) for within city limits, but also demands a neat and timely schedule for home charging – as would any other EV.

