2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 First Ride Review: Bajaj Pulsar rival still best for its price?

Whenever there is a discussion on worthy 200cc naked streetfighters, there is one name that you simply can't avoid talking about - the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Not only does this one looks quite appealing, but it also doesn't disappoint in the performance aspect. TVS recently launched its BS6 model and we have ridden it a couple of days back at the company's Hosur racetrack. Thankfully, the BS6 update is not just about a more environmentally friendlier engine as the bike now gets some additional features that are interesting and usable too, in order to give a tougher fight to its competition. So here are the things that you need to know about the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 and what all has really changed!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - How does it look

Broadly speaking, the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V looks almost the same compared to the BS4 model except for the fact that it gets a completely fresh headlamp section upfront that is now an all-LED unit. In its latest avatar, the bike also receives new race-inspired graphics due to which it looks sportier than before. Like the previous model, this one too gets split stepped seat that make the bike look brawnier compared to the RTR 160 4V that gets a single seating layout. The 2020 model also gets wave bite key that you must have seen only on premium bikes. Moreover, the bike gets redesigned rear view mirrors that TVS refers as 'claw' units. The visibility remains almost the same. The kick starter on the BS6 model has been removed now too.

When we talk about dimensions, the numbers have changed for the BS6 model, though by a small margin. The length has now gone up by 15mm at 2,050mm while the height sees a drop by 55mm at 1,050mm. The kerb weight of the bike has now increased by 2kg as well. On the other hand, seat height, ground clearance and wheelbase remains the same. Upon asking TVS about the difference in dimensions, they said that it is due to the fact that they have now adopted a different method of measuring vehicles. The company didn't elaborate on the method though.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 - What all it gets

The Apache has always remained one feature-rich motorcycle and the BS6 is no different. In terms of features, the RTR 200 4V BS6 gets Glide through traffic technology (GTT) that is certainly not a marketing gimmick. The said tech helps in bumper-to-bumper traffic and all you have to do is release the clutch gradually without the use of accelerator from a standstill and the bike won't stop or stall. Interestingly, this works even in 2nd and 3rd gears and helps the bike in crawling under traffic with minimum effort.

Another highlight of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 is the instrument cluster that now comes with Smart Xonnect technology, supporting smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth as standard. This opens access to a new range of features that are extremely rare on a motorcycle of this segment. Once you connect your smartphone, message and call alerts can be displayed on the instrument cluster and with the help of info button on the left, you can silence or reject calls. Moreover, you get navigation assistance as well that shows you the directions for your desired location. Whenever the bike gets in reserve mode, the navigation assist automatically displays the directions for the nearest fuel station and if you don't want to see those, you can even reject the same. Talking of other features, the Smart Xonnect on the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also displays the lean angle, G-force measurement, crash alert and more. Now, what else can you ask for!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - How potent is the updated heart!

The new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 draws power from a fuel-injected 197.7cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. In spite of BS6 compliance, TVS has managed to keep the power output the same as before at 20.2hp while the torque has seen a drop by 1.3Nm at 16.8Nm. The engine has a solid low and mid-range, all thanks to which the bike offers quick acceleration. Especially after 3,000rpm, the bike feels eager and quick on its feet and this should facilitate quick overtakes in the city. The engine retains the high level of refinement that stays intact throughout the rev range. However, the effect of the added weight/loss in torque can be felt slightly towards the top end when the bike struggles to achieve further speeds after 120kmph, unlike the previous model.

Gearshifts are smooth and precise and compared to the BS4 model, we didn't experience a false neutral this time. The 2020 model gets a slipper clutch as standard and this works seamlessly and needless to say, the racetrack was indeed the best place to experience it. Before entering a corner at high speeds, even if you shift two gears down, you won't feel the rear wheel hopping, eventually resulting in faster corners exits. TVS has claimed that the fuel efficiency has increased on the new BS6 model but how much is something that they haven't revealed. We will update you with the numbers once the bikes come to us for a road test.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - How does it ride

Bolted on a double cradle split synchro stiff frame, the suspension system on the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 is set on a slightly stiffer side that contributes to handling. The bike responds quickly to directional changes and feels almost ready to dive in around corners. The grip from the TVS Remora tyres is also confidence-inspiring and these didn't seem to lose adhesion with the tarmac even at high-speed corners. Like the previous model, the riding position on the 2020 model is quite relaxed and that is a plus point for daily commutes and long distances. The seat gets decent cushioning too and provides an adequate level of comfort.

The new 2020 model has a 270mm disc brake upfront along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. The front and rear both offer decent feedback and bite and you can easily rely on these under emergency situations. In order to keep you safe and sound even in the most tricky situations, the bike gets a dual-channel, non-switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with Rear wheel Lift-off protection (RLP). Bad news, stoppie junkies!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 - Should you buy one?

The new 2020 model is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in just a single variant in BS6 guise, this one is Rs 10,000 costlier compared to the previous BS4 model when you compare the corresponding variants. What you get in this premium is an updated BS6 compliant engine that is environmentally friendlier along with some interesting features like GTT and Smart Xonnect. While the price difference may seem higher to some, you can take our word for it. The extra premium is totally worth it!