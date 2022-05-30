India’s Jehan Daruvala bags podium in Monaco

Formula 2 racer and India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second-placed finish at the prestigious Monaco street track.

Formula 2 racer and India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second-placed finish at the prestigious Monaco street track.

The Prema Racing driver had lined up third on the grid and got a good getaway but had to take avoiding action to dodge stalled pole-sitter Jake Hughes. Jehan slotted into second and gave chase but was unable to find a way past on the twisting streets of the Principality, notorious for being difficult to overtake on, with the top six, except Hughes, finishing in the order in which they started.

Jehan took home his first Monaco podium, the Red Bull-backed racer going up to the hallowed Royal Box to receive his trophy. Jehan followed up his sprint podium with a points-scoring finish in Sunday’s feature race.

He opted for a similar strategy to the one he used in Saudi Arabia, where he went from 14th to third, choosing to start on the softer tyre and stop early.

But an inopportune safety car allowed those running further up the field to bank a ‘free’ pit-stop. That denied drivers like Jehan, who had stopped early and were closing the gap to rivals scheduled to pit later, the chance to vault past them through the stops.