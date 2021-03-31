2021 European GT4 Championship: Akhil Rabindra to race for AGS Events Racing Team

Akhil Rabindra is the only Asian to have made it to the highly respected AMR Driver Academy for consecutive years in 2019-20 & 2020-2021

By:March 31, 2021 2:25 PM

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra of India, today announced his participation in the 2021 season of the coveted European GT4 Championship. Bengaluru-born Akhil will be back with the AGS Events Racing team this year, a team he represented for the first time last year at the French GT4 Championship.

Rabindra is the only Asian to have made it to the highly respected AMR Driver Academy for consecutive years in 2019-20 & 2020-2021. The 24-year-old racer will also the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship this season.

Akhil’s campaign with AGS Events Racing Team will commence at the famed Monza circuit in Italy, on the weekend of April 16-18, 2021, with Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship.

Akhil will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for the 2021 season, which comprises 12 races across six countries and as many rounds. 19-Year-Old French driver Hugo Conde will be Akhil’s teammate for the AGS Events Racing Team.

“I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing Team and am excited about the upcoming European GT4 Championship. AGS have had a great GT racing record over the years and I am determined to help them better it even more,” said Akhil post announcing his association with AGS Events Racing Team.

Also read: F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

After a successful debut, AGS Events has confirmed it’s come back to the GT4 European Series. The reigning Silver, Pro-Am and Team champions will field three Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4s in the series this season.

Around 30 cars will be competing for the 2021 European GT4 Championship with as many as 10 top Constructors fielding their latest GT4 models.

For the complete schedule of the 2021 European GT4 Championship please visit: GT4 European Series | GT4 European Series (gt4series.com)

LIVE Streaming Time –

17th April 2021: GT4 European (Qualifying Race) – 15:10 Hrs (IST) Onwards

17th April 2021: GT4 European (Race 1) – 20:55 Hrs (IST) Onwards

18th April 2021: GT4 European (Race 2) – 16:40 Hrs (IST) Onwards

