Two-wheeler, PV segments inquiries see revival amid lockdown: Analysts

As per a market analyst, discussions with leading channel partners and experts had revealed that there would be a recovery in the rural and Tier-II/Tier-III regions. Also, both 2W and PV segments witnessed higher inquires for entry-level segments, led by pent up demand and increased preference for personal mobility and lower cancellation rates for pre-lockdown bookings.

By:Published: June 2, 2020 10:55:02 AM

After almost zero sales in April, the two-wheeler (2W) and passenger-vehicle (PV) segments see resurgence of inquiries, amid the overall low consumer sentiment, said analysts tracking the industry. Based on interactions with channel partners, analysts said, wholesales continued to decline in May due to lockdown, absence of non-discretionary demand, supply chain constraints. An analyst with Motilal Oswal said, “Based on our interaction with leading industry channel partners it has been seen that 2W/PV segments are seeing resurgence in inquiries (50% of normal at operational dealerships). On the other hand, CVs are seeing negligible demand (from construction sector only). Overall consumer sentiment is low and customers are cautious with spending given the uncertain environment. Prabhudas Lilladher analyst said there were healthy inquiries as well footfalls for PV and 2W after lockdown eased in rural/Tier-II/Tier-III towns.

The market analyst said discussions with leading channel partners and experts had revealed that there would be a recovery in rural and Tier-II/Tier-III belts. Both 2W and PV segments witnessed higher inquires for entry-level segments (30-35% recovery in inquiries across the segments), led by pent up demand and increased preference for personal mobility and lower cancellation rates for pre-lockdown bookings (5-10%).

According to Motilal Oswal analyst, the demand for 2Ws is returning, and will be been driven by preference for personal vehicles rather than the public transport, and higher disposable income in rural market due to good harvest. While this could be an initial spurt in demand, sustenance of the same is a key monitorable.

For the PV segment, after the gradual lifting of lockdowns, sales have recovered slightly, largely due to conversion of pre-lockdown bookings. MSIL is in a comparatively better position than peers due to its entry-level portfolio. The Motilal Oswal analyst said CV segment was the hardest hit due to low economic activities. “Our channel checks suggest that MHCVs have seen marginal demand only from the construction segment and are not expected to recover before the festive season. This is due to BS-IV pre-buying in 4QFY20, price hike of 16-18% on BS-VI (12-13% cost inflation + 3-5% due to discount withdrawal), depressed fleet utilisation, and stringent financing norms.”

The Prabhudas Lilladher analyst observed that the demand was expected to normalise by the end of H1, led by strong rural sentiments, festive season and stabilised income situation of individuals/institutions, and added, “We continue to believe that OEMs with controlled inventory, having a large rural presence (rural to lead recovery followed by semi-urban and urban) and small to mid-range products (with decline in purchasing power, customers will tend to move towards lower end segment) are likely to recover faster.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more