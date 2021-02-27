NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

The construction of the 110 km stretch on the Solapur-Vijaypur highway is in progress and the same will get completed by October 2021.

By:February 27, 2021 6:33 PM

 

NHAI has recently constructed a single-lane 25 km road in just 18 hours, which is a record in itself. The record took place during the construction of the four-lane highway between Vijaypur and Solapur on the NH-52. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared this news on his social media handles. The minister confirmed that the record will soon enter the Limca Book of Records and 500 workers have put in their efforts for the achievement. Moreover, Gadkari congratulated the project director of NHAI and other officials for this achievement. The construction of the 110 km stretch on the Solapur-Vijaypur highway is in progress and the same will get completed by October 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nitin Gadkari (@gadkari.nitin)

The said stretch is a part of the Bengaluru-Vijaypura-Aurangabad-Gwalior corridor. With the completion of the said stretch, the travel time will cut down significantly. Also, keep in mind the fact that well-built highways eventually help in extracting better fuel efficiency from your vehicle, given the smoother flow of traffic. As a result of this, the wear & tear of the parts on your vehicle is also reduced that eventually results in lower maintenance costs of the vehicle. A good highway also enhances the transport system and makes it more efficient.

In addition to cutting down on the travel time, good and well-built highways also make the journey safer. On a broader scale, highways contribute to the economy of a nation as a smoother expressway will offer a direct or indirect benefit to multiple sectors. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

