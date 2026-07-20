Mudit Goel, a Mumbai-based corporate professional, manages a diverse financial profile that includes a regular salary, active domestic trading portfolios, and high-value property movements.

He carefully tracks his annual financial statements, but when his income changed to include vested foreign company stocks from his overseas employer, it triggered a series of unexpected problems.

Matching his global stock holdings with his domestic disclosures proved highly challenging. Despite his detailed record-keeping, a few structural disclosure omissions and portal processing gaps caught the attention of the tax department’s automated matching systems.

A few months after filing, Mudit received a high-priority compliance tax notice, turning his standard filing season into a problem that required expert intervention.

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Decoding the Calculation

To fix the notice, Mudit reached out to ClearTax for help. The ClearTax expert team reviewed his transaction history, international employer stock statements, and domestic asset records to find out exactly why the tax portal flagged his return.

The review showed that the tax department’s automated system caught three separate issues, centered around high-value disclosures and regime alignment problems.

Problem 1: The Domestic Asset Disclosure Gap

Under Indian tax rules, any individual whose total taxable income exceeds Rs 50 Lakhs must mandatorily disclose their global balance sheet under Schedule AL (Assets and Liabilities). Mudit had completely omitted his historic property, automobile, and high-value jewelry acquisitions from this schedule.

Because he hadn’t purchased any new domestic assets during the specific financial year, he assumed he could leave it blank. However, the system requires historic assets to be continuously carried forward to match historical statement parsing.

Problem 2: The Multi-Regime Salary Discrepancy:

A second calculation issue involved processing his core salary components. Mudit’s initial filing had calculation errors within the Non-TDS salary portal segment, missing key structural alignments for Section 10 exempt allowances. The experts ran a data-driven comparative check between the Old and New Tax Regimes, discovering that a full shift in strategy would unlock massive efficiency:

Net Optimization Savings = Old Regime Tax – New Regime Tax = 71, 65, 764

The entire filing had to be completely re-routed to optimize for the New Tax Regime to claim these savings.

Problem 3: The Cross-Border Error (Omitted Foreign ESOPs)

The main reason his return was flagged was the non-disclosure of vested foreign company ESOPs. Since the shares were issued by a US parent company and held in an overseas brokerage account, Mudit left them off his domestic return. The automated tracking systems flagged this as a critical cross-border omission under the Black Money Act, which mandates that all foreign equity must be declared in Schedule FA using the strict calendar year window (holding status as of December 31st), regardless of whether the stock was sold or just held.

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Finding the Right Approach

To resolve the high-priority compliance notice and correct his tax records before the final statutory window closed, the ClearTax team used a step-by-step process:

Auditing global holdings: The team collected Mudit’s overseas stock statements and restructured his entire wealth profile into an ITR-2 framework, aligning his foreign assets precisely with the mandated December 31st tracking window.

Re-routing the tax regime: They corrected the initial salary processing errors and completely re-mapped his income to the New Tax Regime, successfully locking in the Rs 1,65,764 in extra tax savings.

Bypassing portal errors: When the online income tax portal glitched, leaving the critical filing selection dropdowns completely blank, the team manually built the entire corrected data schema into an offline JSON payload utility.

Filing the formal correction: Using the offline utility to bypass the website interface failures, the team successfully uploaded and e-verified his Revised Return under Section 139(5) on December 31st, meeting the absolute final deadline of the cycle.

The Income Tax Department processed the updated return, accepted the corrected data schemas, and successfully closed the compliance notice.

Lessons for High-Income Professionals

Global shares require full disclosure: Merely holding foreign company shares or vested ESOPs without selling them does not grant you reporting immunity. If you work for a multinational firm that compensates you with global equity, you must file an ITR-2 and declare them under Schedule FA every single year.

Schedule AL is a running balance sheet: Crossing the Rs 50 Lakh income threshold permanently alters your disclosure rules. Schedule AL requires a continuous record of your total accumulated wealth, not just new purchases made during the current financial year.

Run regime checks annually: Do not default to the same tax regime out of habit. As Mudit’s case proves, running a precise mathematical optimization check can immediately save over Rs 1.65 Lakhs in legal tax outlays.

Keep offline filing workflows ready: Government web portals frequently experience interface breakdowns under heavy traffic or complex, multi-schedule revisions. Utilizing offline JSON payload compilation is the ultimate professional workaround to beat deadline-day system locks.

(The author is the founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.

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