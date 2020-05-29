MRF workers go on strike as Covid-19 positive case detects at Chennai plant

When contacted, a senior member of the MRF Employees Union said that the workers stopped work from the second shift of Thursday (3 PM to 11 PM) as one of the union member tested positive for Covid-19 aka Coronavirus. According to him, the company was not following the guidelines (SOP) issued by the government authorities, and hence workers decided to stop work.

By:Updated: May 29, 2020 11:36:57 AM

MRF workers at the Thiruvottiyur plant have been on a tool down strike from Thursday noon (from second shift) after one of their union committee members tested positive for Covid-19.Ever since the tyre major recommenced production at its Thiruvottiyur (Chennai) plant in the first week of May, the workers were expressing serious concerns over maintaining distance (social distancing) at the workplace as the plant situated in the red zone of Chennai. When contacted, a senior member of the MRF Employees Union confirmed the developments and said, “Our workers stopped work from the second shift of Thursday (3 PM to 11 PM) as one of our union member tested positive for Covid-19. The company was not following the guidelines (SOP) issued by the government authorities, hence workers have decided to stop work from today onwards. “We have to protect our workers as it is the union’s responsibility. So we have asked the workers to stop work immediately. Our priority is to move them home with safe precautions,” he added.

“It was normal when the company started off with two shifts and with 25% workforce a shift in the beginning of May. Later, the company decided to increase the workforce to 33% and in the last few days it went further to three shifts, thereby violating the guidelines (SOP) of government authorities. The very purpose of social distancing was not maintained by the management and the workers became unrest,” he pointed out.

When we raised the issue with the management (plant head) through our executive committee members, the management has not responded properly and was adamant in three shifts. We also took the matter with the government authorities, labour secretary among others and are waiting for the instructions/discussion on this issue. “Unless the management comes forward and find solution to this issue, we will not work,” the union member said. These issues were causing alarm among the workers. The recent increase in symptomatic workers, lack of testing of workers, and the confirmation of one positive case, tipped the scales and forced the union to take suo moto action to protect the workers.
The union wants decontamination and sanitation of the various departments, systematic contact tracing and testing of all workers, company support, isolation of those suspected of Covid-19, roll back of the recent order to call 100% of the permanent floor level technicians, which goes against the SOPs given by Tamil Nadu government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars