Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai has reached a new production milestone with its highly popular model. The manufacture has now exported 2 lakh units of the Creta from India.

By:October 15, 2020 3:56 PM
hyundai creta sales

The Hyundai Creta has reached yet another milestone in its production run. Since it was introduced in 2015, Hyundai Motor India has exported 2 lakh units of the SUV to global markets. This includes both the first and current generation models of the Creta. Hyundai Motor India said that in 2019, its total exports stood at 1,81,200 vehicles between the 12 month period (January-December). This led to allowing the automaker to claim a 26% export share in passenger vehicle exports from India.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, that the 2,00,000 export milestone achieved by the CRETA is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to the ‘Make in India, Made for the world’ philosophy.

In March 2008, Hyundai had reached a cumulative export milestone of 5 lakh units. Then in just two years, it doubled that to 10,00,000 vehicles. By March 2014, Hyundai India had exported 20,00,000 vehicles since it started its export operations. Earlier this year, Hyundai also surpassed the 3 million (30 lakh) vehicle exports milestone. Currently, Hyundai Motor India exports to 88 different countries. They include 32 countries in South America, 28 countries in Africa, 26 countries in the Asia Pacific region, one country in Europe and Mexico. Hyundai India’s export portfolio includes vehicles like Atos (Santro) Grand i10, Nios, Aura, Xcent, Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue and the Creta.

Currently, Hyundai Motor India is expected to introduce and next-generation i20 hatchback. The model is expected to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

