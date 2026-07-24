The foreign direct investment (FDI) policy on e-commerce has long been guided by a single principle: foreign-funded platforms can facilitate transactions but should not own inventory for domestic retail. The government’s decision to allow the inventory model for exports, while retaining the prohibition for domestic sales, marks the first significant departure from that principle. It is not an opening up of the e-commerce market, nor does it alter the rules governing Amazon’s or Flipkart’s domestic operations. Instead, it acknowledges that exports warrant a different policy lens. A platform that procures goods from Indian manufacturers, owns the inventory, and sells exclusively to overseas buyers functions less as a domestic retailer and more as a merchant exporter. That distinction may appear technical, but it represents a meaningful shift in policy thinking.

The economic rationale is compelling. Cross-border e-commerce has emerged as one of the fastest-growing channels of global trade, but India’s participation remains well below its manufacturing potential. Amazon’s Global Selling programme has enabled more than $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India and has set a target of $80 billion by 2030. Walmart too has committed to sourcing $10 billion worth of goods annually from India by 2027. Yet the marketplace model constrained the ability of global platforms to build efficient export supply chains.

They could connect Indian sellers with overseas customers but could not procure products directly, aggregate inventory, standardise quality, or optimise warehousing. The new framework allows them to buy from Indian manufacturers, build export-oriented supply chains, and leverage their global fulfilment networks. For sectors such as textiles, handicrafts, furniture, engineering goods, and consumer products, this could translate into larger and more predictable export orders, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises that often lack the scale and logistics capabilities to serve international markets independently.

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The decision also reflects a welcome shift towards more calibrated regulation. The e-commerce debate has often been framed as a choice between protecting small retailers and opening the doors to foreign platforms. The export carve-out shows that policy can distinguish between activities that affect domestic competition and those that create external demand for Indian-made goods.

Equally important, it shows a willingness to move away from blanket restrictions towards targeted liberalisation where the economic gains are clear and the risks can be contained. That said, the success of the reform will depend on implementation. Export-only inventory should not become a backdoor route for domestic inventory-led retail. Robust customs oversight, digital tracking of inventory flows, periodic audits, and a clear separation of export warehouses from domestic operations will be essential. Compliance mechanisms must reassure trader bodies without creating procedural hurdles that dilute the benefits of the reform.

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Viewed in that context, the inventory model for exports is more than a procedural amendment to FDI rules. It signals a maturing of economic policymaking, where regulation is increasingly aligned with strategic objectives rather than one-size-fits-all restrictions. Export competitiveness now demands deeper integration into global supply chains. The challenge now is to preserve the balance the government has sought to achieve. Domestic retail safeguards should remain intact where they are justified, but export competitiveness should not be constrained by rules designed for a different purpose. If implemented with credible safeguards and effective monitoring, this measured relaxation could become a template for a more nuanced FDI framework — one that protects legitimate domestic interests while allowing foreign capital and global platforms to expand India’s footprint in world trade.