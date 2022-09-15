Apollo Tyres launches Tramplr enduro tyres for premium motorcycles

Apollo Tyres says despite being a late entrant in the two-wheeler segment in India it currently commands a 10% overall market share in this segment. However, the company has focused its strategy on premium motorcycling space, and within a short time, it has garnered more than 20% market share in the premium two-wheeler segment.

Apollo Tyres has launched the Tramplr range of Enduro Off-road and Enduro Street tyres for Indian premium motorcycles market (150 – 500 cc). The new range of tyres will cater to various motorcycle segments like Sport Touring, Adventure Touring, Cruisers and Street Sports, which the company says constitutes around 20% of the overall motorcycle market in India.

The Apollo Tramplr comes in two patterns, Apollo Tramplr XR, which is a 70:30 Enduro Off-road tyre for Adventure Touring, and Apollo Tramplr ST, which is a 80:20 Enduro Street tyre for Dual Sports capabilities. The tyres have been designed and developed at Apollo Tyres’ Global R&D Centre, Asia in Chennai and are being produced at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.



L-R: P K Mohamed, Chief Advisor, R&D, Apollo Tyres and Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres at the unveiling of the Apollo Tramplr tyres.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres said “The changing consumption pattern of Indian consumers, along with the increase in enthusiastic segment of riders, who seek adventure, has led us to giving them new shoes to do more with their current set of motorcycles. From being focused on steel radial technology products for great sports performance, we are now pushing the envelope to go for dual sports and adventure touring segment.”

The tyre maker says it has created a new segment in its portfolio on the basis of the customers’ feedback, which allows bikers to go for adventure touring with Apollo Tramplr XR, in addition to their regular rides on their current machines. The Tramplr XR can be equipped on the Royal Enfield Classics, Yamaha FZ series, Suzuki Gixxer & Intruder, KTM Series, Bajaj Dominar and BMWG310R.

It features loaded tyre, which pushes the riders to go beyond the sameness. Inspired by exploration, the tyre sidewall has some of the greatest adventure locations imprinted on it for the explorers to embark on an epic journey. The locations mentioned on the sidewall imbibe the idea of going to all these places and checking off the bucket list with Tramplr XR. The sidewall styling is also based on the true adventure touring nature of this tyre.

The company says with a unique tread pattern and great on-road handling, the Tramplr XR is excellent for adventure touring as well as, for on-road comfort. Big-sized tread blocks and steel radial technology improve structural resistance, giving it perfect stability at high speed, which makes Tramplr XR an exceptional tyre for all-terrain riding. The stone ejectors, open cross grooves and specialised compound enhance its off-roading capability taking your adventure to the next level.

On the other hand the Apollo Tramplr ST is designed to let the rider conquer every corner of the city. Inspired by the evergreen tradition and street culture of biking, the sidewall is imprinted with graffiti art which focuses on riders’ camaraderie. Being the art form of expressions, graffiti nudges the riders to express their thirst to reign the streets with their bike and other riders. The Apollo Tramplr ST will cater to the likes of Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache series, Yamaha Fazer and MT15.

It has exclusively designed tread pattern and unique sipes for better wet grip for city riding, as well as, for off-roading in all-weather conditions. Big central blocks and wide footprint area give Tramplr ST superior grip and low rolling noise that keeps the bike stable at high-speed and keep the fun going while riding.

Apollo Tyres says despite being a late entrant in the two-wheeler segment in India it currently commands a 10% overall market share in this segment. However, the company has focused its strategy on premium motorcycling space, and within a short time, it has garnered more than 20% market share in the premium two-wheeler segment.