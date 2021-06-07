Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric states that a team of trained riders including men and women has been hired, while also assuring that all riders are following COVID etiquettes - wearing masks, gloves and face shields

By:June 7, 2021 12:39 PM
Zypp Electric, an EV-based startup in last-mile delivery, recently announced the launch of its services in Hyderabad. The company has started its operation with 100 EV bikers in Hyderabad which is the first city for it in Southern India. The startup also announced its partnerships with grocery, e-commerce brands like Bigbasket, SPAR Hypermarkets and Grofers. All the deliveries will be done with API integrated electric vehicles. Moreover, Zypp also plans to install 20 battery swapping and charging stations in the city.

The startup states that a team of trained riders including men and women has been hired, while also assuring that all riders are following COVID etiquettes – wearing masks, gloves and face shields for necessary protection.

Zypp Electric is extremely proud and excited to launch its last-mile delivery services with our 100 IoT and AI-enabled electric scooters in Hyderabad. The fleet will be expanded to 500 EVs in the next 3-4 months in the city, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric, said.

Also read: Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Our major aim is to partner with organizations, businesses, neighbourhood stores to provide eco-friendly and delivery services through our electronic bikes which will help adopt a carbon-free ecosystem to reduce pollution in the city, he added.

Established in 2017, Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of over 1,500 EVs and is operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur. The company currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, packages from point A to point B through its electric two-wheelers.

