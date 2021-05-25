Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

After validation, Yulu’s on-ground staff called Yulu Warriors will deliver the Oxygen concentrators at the patients’ doorstep free of cost.

By:May 25, 2021 6:57 PM

Yulu, an e-mobility service provider, has announced the launch of the doorstep delivery of medical grade oxygen concentrators to COVID-19 patients as part of its “Pranvayu” initiative. The initiative has been rolled out in Bengaluru with an initial set of 100 Oxygen Concentrators with an aim of expanding to major Indian cities. Yulu has mobilised its existing technical resources and on-ground staff for doorstep delivery and pickup of free oxygen concentrators, which are being provided by sports brand PUMA.

To get these Oxygen Concentrators, one can visit pranvayu.yulu.bike/ and provide few basic details to a Yulu staff member. After validation, Yulu’s on-ground staff called Yulu Warriors will deliver the Oxygen concentrators at the patients’ doorstep free of cost. A fully refundable deposit of Rs 5000 per concentrator is collected at the time of delivery.

Also read: Yulu to deploy Bajaj-built electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000 

Every Oxygen Concentrator saves a much-needed hospital bed for the patient in need. Yulu with its presence across Bangaluru has started the service in the city and will soon expand to Delhi and Mumbai as well, Amit Gupta – Co-founder & CEO, Yulu, said.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit us in ways unexpected. While the nation faces an acute shortage of oxygen supply and other medical aid, it is great to see Yulu taking the lead and optimizing its network to help the ones in need. PUMA is proud to partner with Yulu in this fight against COVID to deliver oxygen concentrators to those recovering at home, right at their doorstep, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, said.

