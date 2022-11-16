Upcoming electric cars in 2023 – MG Air, Altroz EV, Ioniq 5

Here are some of the upcoming electric cars for India in 2023 from Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra and MG.

The Indian automotive market is ripe for electric adaptation and the same sentiment is being reflected via new electric products entering our market. Right from a World Car Award winner to a comparatively affordable electric hatchback, 2023 looks bright for India, let’s take a look.

Tata Altroz EV

Expected price – Rs. 12-15 lakhs

Expected launch – February 2023

The Tata Altroz EV is set to join the extensive EV bandwagon of Tata Motors as early as the first quarter of 2023. The all-electric alternative of the Altroz currently on sale in India, the Altroz EV was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and is expected to carry forward many features such as the same electric powertrain, power distribution unit and battery pack from its siblings. Also on offer will be connected car technology that assists the driver to the nearest charging station when required.

MG Air EV

MG Air EV spotted on test in India. Source: MotorBeam

Expected price – Rs. 10 lakh

Expected launch – Early 2023

British automaker MG has recently announced that its two-door compact car will be showcased at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo in India. Marking their entry-level product for our market, the tiny EV is just 2.9 metres long with a battery capacity of 20 kWh to 25 kWh. It is expected to offer a range of 100-200 kms on full charge and a maximum power of 40bhp.

Mahindra XUV400

Expected price – Rs. 12- 16 lakh

Launch – January 2023

Mahindra’s first all-electric SUV, the XUV400 EV will be in India to rival the Tata Nexon EV Max and the MG ZS EV as early as January 2023. The electric SUV will be powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack claiming to offer a range of 456 kms on a full charge.

Ioniq 5

Expected price – Around Rs. 45 lakh

Expected launch – Mid-2023

As per reports, Hyundai India will showcase the Ioniq 5 at the 2013 Auto Expo with likely a smaller 58 kWh battery pack and a single motor rear-wheel drive layout. The brand is very tight-lipped about sharing specifications but we expect the India-bound Ioniq 5 to undercut its cousin, the EV6 in terms of price. Globally, the 2022 World Car Award winner, gets 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs with both AWD and RWD configurations.