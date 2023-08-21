Ultraviolette launches F77 Space Edition at Rs 5.6 lakh

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ultraviolette has launched the F77 Space Edition, limited to just 10 units.

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced the launch of the F77 Space Edition, which will be limited to just 10 units. The limited edition Ultraviolette F77 is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh ex-showroom, and bookings will open on 22 August at 6 pm, on the company’s official website.

With the F77 Space Edition, Ultraviolette honours and acknowledges India’s space odyssey and the country’s contributions to the aerospace community. This limited-edition e-motorcycle is a fusion of technology and aerospace-inspired design.

The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition gets custom machined Aerospace grade aluminium, called Aluminium 7075 – a high-strength alloy which has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and a tensile strength comparable to that of many steels while being significantly lighter. Due to its properties, it is often employed in parts like aircraft structures, defence systems and various applications, especially in aerospace and military industries.

The motorcycle is finished in high-quality aerospace-grade paint, which is crafted to endure the harshest conditions and guarantees exceptional corrosion protection, UV and fade resistance, chemical resistance, and thermal stability. The paint helps in enhancing the overall performance, contributing to efficiency by reducing drag.

Powering the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is an electric motor that makes 40bhp and 100Nm of torque, which also offers an IDC range of 307km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 2.9 seconds. The motorcycle has a top speed of 152kmph, making it the fastest electric two-wheeler in the country at the moment.