Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina has announced the Battista hyper GT’s performance credentials by sharing its record-breaking official acceleration and braking figures for the first time. As per reports, Pininfarina Batista can sprint 0-60mph in 1.79s, 0-100km/h in 1.86s, and 0-200 km/h obliterated in just 4.79 seconds. The pure-electric Battista’s launch control technology contributes to Formula 1 car-beating acceleration. To tame the speed, Battista demands strong stopping power and official tests confirm Battista is the fastest braking EV in the world, completing 100-0 km/h in just 31 metres.

The figures have been revealed as the Battista makes its debut in the Middle East, showcasing its prowess on track at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates. You can watch a video of Battista sprinting to set the record below.

The pure-electric Battista claims to be the most powerful Italian car ever made producing 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque. The hyper GT has a top speed of 350 km/h, a WLTP range of up to 476 km and is priced from €2.2 million plus local taxes. Battista’s performance credentials were recorded and verified at Nardò, in Italy, as part of its global test and development programme earlier this year.

As per Pininfarina, each Battista takes more than 1,250 hours of skilled craftsmanship in Cambiano, Italy and will be limited to only 150 units. With a total of 128 million possible interior combinations alone, the new hyper GT promises new levels of bespoke tailoring allowing clients to choose from near-unlimited levels of interior colour schemes and finishes, in addition to the exterior colour combinations with exclusive aluminium exterior Jewellery and alloy wheel designs.

The Battista also features a soundscape called Suono Puri that can be personalised via one of five driving modes – Pura, Calma, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. These distinct modes give the Battista unique character, altering the experience depending on the driver’s preference.

Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer said “Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.

“Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper GT become the fastest braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”