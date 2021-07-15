Sunra Robo-S: The Chinese doppelganger of TVS iQube with 135 km range

The Sunra Robo-S electric scooter costs more than twice the price of TVS iQube in India. All details here.

And the Chinese have done it yet again! A few days back, we brought you an example of Chinese copycat treatment and how the folks shamelessly copied the Zeppelin cruiser even before the launch of the original model. Now, one of the products of TVS Motor Company has fallen prey to the said practice again and the one we are talking about is the company’s only electric scooter, better known as the TVS iQube. The Chinese EV maker Sunra EV has come up with an electric scooter called Robo-S and the same mimics TVS’ e-scooter in terms of design. However, as compensation for the copy-paste task, the manufacturer has tried to make the Robo-S surpass the iQube in many aspects, at least on paper.

Going into the details, the Sunra Robo-S is fitted with a 3kW electric motor paired with two 72V20Ah batteries. The said hardware can push the electric scooter to a maximum speed of 80 kmph while delivering a claimed range of up to 135 km on a single full charge. On the other hand, the iQube does away with lower numbers with 75 km range and 78 kmph top speed on offer. In terms of prime features, the Sunra Robo-S gets bits like all-LED lighting, cruise control, reverse gear and also, a fingerprint enabled touch-start system. However, it lacks a coloured TFT display, something that is present on the iQube, and instead comes with a regular LCD display.

Watch Video: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review

While the Robo-S looks quite feature-loaded and more modern compared to the iQube, it demands a lot more in exchange for all of that. Speaking of which, the Sunra Robo-S is currently available in Europe for Rs 2.90 lakh as per the Indian currency that makes it over twice as expensive as the iQube in India. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, let us know your thoughts on the Robo-S!

