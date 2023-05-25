Simple One vs Ather 450 comparison – Is competition this simple?

Simple One vs Ather 450X — is choosing between the two scooters that simple? Here’s your answer.

With the official launch of the Simple One electric scooter, the Bangalore-based EV startup is looking at competing with one of the leading electric scooter startups in India, Ather. The Simple One is priced in the same range as the Ather 450X, while also sharing a lot in common.

So how do the two compare in terms of design, battery packs, range, and performance? Here’s a detailed comparison between the Simple One and the Ather 450X to help you make an informed decision if you are looking to buy a new electric scooter.

Simple One vs Ather 450X – Design

At first glimpse, the Simple One and the Ather 450X look similar, with an angular and sporty design language. However, the Simple One is slightly wider at the front, with a unique set of DRLs that make it stand out from the Ather 450.

The Ather’s design has been around for many years now and no one can mistake the Ather for another scooter. The 450X features a minimalistic design language with a slightly sporty seating posture while having the right amount of body trim and no excess proportions. The Simple One looks slightly bulkier compared to the Ather but is also well-proportioned.

Simple One and Ather 450 comparison – Battery, range, and performance

The Simple One uses a similar battery setup to the Hero Vida V1 — a hybrid system that uses a fixed battery and a removable one. Combined, is a 5kWh pack that offers a range of 212km, as claimed by Simple Energy. The electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds while being capable of reaching a top speed of 105kmph.

The Ather 450X uses a fixed 3.4 kWh battery pack that offers a certified range of 146km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 90kmph. On paper, the Ather is lower-specced compared to the Simple One, however, the 450X is well within a user’s need.

In terms of charging, the Simple One’s detachable battery can be charged in 2 hours and 7 minutes while the fixed pack takes 3 hours 47 minutes. The Ather’s battery pack can be fully charged in 5 hours and 40 minutes at home.

Features and equipment

Both electric scooters, the Simple One and the Ather 450 uses telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, 12-inch wheels, feature ride modes, and get a large TFT instrument console with a host of connectivity features including navigation and smartphone connectivity.

The Ather’s user interface is slick, meaning it’s as simple as using a smartphone. However, for Simple, the question remains of whether it is that simple, as the scooter is yet to be tested in real-world conditions.

In our opinion, between the Simple One and the 450X, the latter is the better choice if you’re EV necessity is within the year. Plus, a clean track record makes up for all the places the Ather lacks in comparison to the Simple One.