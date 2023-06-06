Simple One electric scooter deliveries begin

Launched at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom, the company claims that the Simple One has received more than 1 lakh bookings.

Simple Energy, theEV start-up, has commenced deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter. The company plans to facilitate deliveries in a phased manner starting from Bengaluru. Launched on May 23, the Simple One is the first EV from Simple Energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are elated to commence the deliveries of the Simple One, starting with customers in Bengaluru. We are confident that we will be successful in creating a delightful ownership experience for our customers and believe that Simple One will revolutionise the segment by creating a greener future.”

The Simple One has range of 212 kms, making it the longest-range E2W in India. The Simple One is powered by a 5kWh hybrid battery setup, meaning it has one fixed battery and one removable unit. The Simple One claims an acceleration of 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 105kmph.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with safety features and smart connectivity options. Furthermore, the scooter gets a a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore, helping mitigate any thermal runaways.

Simple Energy is in the process of setting up its dealer and service network and has plans to expand its retail operations to 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.

Early this year, the Bengaluru-based start-up, inaugurated its new manufacturing plant, Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, and has an installed annual capacity of approximately 10 lakhs units.