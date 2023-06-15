Simple Energy to launch two new affordable e-scooters soon

EV startup Simple Energy has announced plans to launch two new e-scooters that will sit below the flagship Simple One.

Simple Energy has announced plans to launch two new affordable electric scooters in the coming quarter. With the commencement of deliveries of its flagship product- Simple One, the company is working on the development of two new e-scooters which will sit below the One in the company’s lineup.

Simple Energy has been working on bringing production-ready variants to the market faster. With the planned launches, Simple Energy’s portfolio will be much more accessible.

The Simple One’s deliveries commenced on June 6 in Bangalore as part of its phased delivery plan. The Simple One is powered by a 5kWh pack that offers a range of 212km, while it takes under 6 hours to be fully charged.

The Simple One is currently the quickest electric scooter, able to reach 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds. Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom, the Simple One competes with the Ather 450, Ola S1, Hero Vida V1, and other scooters in the segment.

The battery pack in the Simple One and the other variants to be launched meets the latest safety standards. With more products in the pipeline and its core focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility.