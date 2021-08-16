Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro variants explained: Price, range, top speed, features difference

Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely S1 and S1 Pro and these have a massive Rs 30,000 price difference. Here's why!

Ola Electric has launched its S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters in India and given the price-features combinations with which these have been launched, the package looks really exciting. The company looks ambitious about its plans for India and says that the launch of its electric scooters certainly marks a revolution in the EV space. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be fully open for purchase starting the 8th of September with deliveries set to begin in October. Ola Electric is following a doorstep delivery business model and even for servicing your scooter, you will have to book an appointment through the Ola mobile app after which the company’s professional will visit your place and will service the scooter there only. Here we explain how do the two variants, S1 and the S1 Pro in terms of top speed, range, charging time, features, and everything else.

Top speed, Range, and Acceleration

Starting with the top speed of both the variants, while S1 can achieve a maximum of 90 kmph, the faster S1 Pro is good for clocking up to 115 kmph. Coming to the range, the S1 can cover 121 km on a single full charge while the S1 Pro can travel farther with up to 181 km range. Speaking of the acceleration timings, while the S1 can do a 0 to 40 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds, the S1 Pro can do the same in a slightly lesser time of just 3 seconds. On the other hand, the claimed 0 to 60 kmph acceleration timings for the S1 and S1 Pro are 7 seconds and 5 seconds respectively.

Battery Capacity and Home, Fast Charging Time

Both, the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters get a fixed battery. While the S1 gets a 2.98 kWh unit, the more premium S1 Pro variant gets a bigger battery with 3.97 kWh capacity. Speaking of how much time these require to get charged through a normal home charger, the S1 takes 4 hour 48 minutes while the S1 Pro, because of the bigger battery, requires close to a couple of hours more at 6 hour 30 minutes. Coming to fast charging, both these scooters can be charged to give a range good enough for 75 km in just 18 minutes.

Features

The two Ola electric scooters – S1 and S1 Pro will never disappoint you on the features front and in fact, some of these are so surprising that no one expected them to be offered on a sub Rs 1 lakh scooter. Both e-scooters get moods that are basically themes for the instrument cluster and depending on an individual setting, the scooter either makes a specific sound (thanks to inbuilt speakers) or stays silent. These also get riding modes and while the range-topping S1 Pro gets three of them namely Normal, Sports, and Hyper, the lower-spec S1 stays content with just two, with the Hyper being the missing one. One major feature difference between the two variants is the fact that the lower-spec S1 trim misses out on cruise control, hill hold, and also, voice assistant. Both, the S1 and S1 Pro variants get a 7-inch touchscreen with an inbuilt 4G sim and the cluster lets you control music and accept/reject calls as well. There is also keyless access for the two which means whenever you go near the scooter, it will get unlocked and vice-versa.

The detailed features of the two variants are listed below:

Price in India after state, FAME II subsidies (ex-showroom)

The starting price of the Ola electric scooter in India is Rs 79,999. The said price is for the S1 variant in Gujarat where the e-scooter will be sold for the lowest price in the country. On the other hand, the price of the more premium S1 Pro in the state is Rs 1,09,999. The second comes Delhi in which while the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 85,099, the S1 Pro will set you back by Rs 1,10,149. Now, for all other states that haven’t announced any subsidies for electric two-wheelers yet, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro will be sold in those at respective prices of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999.

