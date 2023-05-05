MG Comet EV India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, range, charging time & more

MG Comet EV launch updates. Here is the latest pricelist of the upcoming MG Comet EV.

MG has introduced its small 4-seater electric car called the Comet in India at an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the carmaker is set to reveal the multiple variants and price list of the electric car. The Comet EV rivals other budget and compact hatchbacks in the market such as the Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3. However, at its introductory price, the Comet EV is the most affordable EV in the country, undercutting the Tata Tiago EV as well.

LIVE Updates: MG Comet EV unveil – Price, specifications, range, and more

The MG Comet EV is a quirky city car with a boxy design with small wheels. This two-door four-seater EV is based on the GSEV platform, a dedicated platform for electric cars.

The MG Comet features a 17.3kWh battery pack that claims a range of 230km on a full charge. According to the company, the Comet EV is aimed at urban commuters only.

Live Updates