Bharat Forge’s Aerospace Division has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flying Whales, a French-Canadian company, to jointly develop, manufacture, and deploy advanced airships for India’s defence and strategic needs. The two companies will collaborate to establish the manufacturing, integration, and production of airships.

They will work together on the LCA60T platform, a heavy-lift airship capable of transporting up to 60 tonnes of cargo. This airship features vertical take-off and landing capabilities, requires minimal ground infrastructure, and operates with hybrid-electric propulsion. It is designed for point-to-point operations in challenging and remote environments.

“Airships will redefine how nations move, supply, and support their forces, and India will lead that change. This strategic partnership positions India among a select group of nations with the capability to design, build, and operate heavy-lift airships,” stated Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge.

They will explore defence applications, including logistics support for forward operating bases, transportation of oversized equipment and critical military supplies, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Additionally, it will address humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.