MG Comet EV bookings begin at Rs 11,000; Deliveries in May

MG Motor India has begun bookings of their recently launched electric vehicle, the Comet EV. Interested customers can book the new Comet EV at MG dealerships with a token amount of Rs, 11,000. With an aim to streamline the delivery process, MG has introduced a track and trace feature on its MyMG app giving the full journey of the vehicle from booking to delivery.

The MG Comet EV will be available at an inaugural price, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant; Play and Plush variants come at Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The offer will be limited to the first 5,000 bookings and the company shall begin deliveries in a phased manner from May.

The MG Comet EV gets the brand’s MG e-Shield which covers repairs and service costs. The 3-3-3-8 package provides – 3 years or 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years of Roadside Assistance (RSA) and 3 free labour services for the first 3 scheduled services.

The MG Comet’s 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery gets IP67 rating and comes with 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand kms warranty.

In addition, MG Comet EV owners can also choose from over 80 designed extended warranty & service packages, starting at Rs. 5,000.

MG also offers an optional buy-back program for customers. Customers who buy this special package at the end of 3 years get a buyback of 60% of the original ex-showroom value.

