Prices for the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be revealed in January 2023.

Mahindra has taken the wraps of its highly speculated electric vehicle, the XUV400 in Chennai right before the World EV Dat. Prices of the electric SUV will be revealed in January 2023 and deliveries are promised to begin by the end of the same month.

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Range, Charging time and Battery

The Mahindra XUV400 claims a range of 456kms.

The Mahindra XUV400 is ideally an all-electric version of the XUV300 that is powered by a 39.5kWh battery pack as well as an electric motor producing 147 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The XUV400 claims a total range of 456kms on a full charge and can be fast charged to 80% in just 50 minutes. To make things fun, the Mahindra XUV400 gets three driving modes – Fun, fast and fearless and claims to hit triple-digit speed in 8.3 seconds with a claimed top speed of 160 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Design

The Mahindra XUV400 claims a 0-100kmph sprint of 8.3 seconds.

In terms of design and dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 and even the Tata Nexon EV. This electric SUV gets a closed-off front grille with dual-tone black & copper elements and tweaked bumpers at both ends. It also gets new alloy wheels and a redesigned rear profile but still manages to strikingly resemble its petrol counterpart.

The electric SUV measures 4.2m in length, making it 205mm longer than the XUV300, but the width and wheelbase of the car remain the same.

The Mahindra XUV400 is the brand’s first all-electric SUV for India.

The similarities between the Mahindra XUV400 and the XUV300 continue as the dashboard layout is largely the same albeit an all-black avatar with copper accents splashed around. The features list includes a 7-inch Bluesense touchscreen infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 60+ connected car features with remote control tech, Over The Air updates support, auto AC, electric sunroof, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

The electric SUV also comes with first-in-segment frequency-dependent dampers and MTV-CL (multi-tunable valve with concentric land) technology.

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Safety and Rivals

Mahindra XUV400 pricelist will be revealed in January 2023.

For safety, it gets six airbags, disc brakes on all four corners, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Upon launch in January 2023, the Mahindra XUV400 will go up against the Tata Nexon EV, EV Maxx, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market.