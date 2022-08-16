Mahindra electric SUVs based on new EV architecture, INGLO: All Details

Mahindra’s new electric SUVs will be offered in both rear and all-wheel-drive mechanisms with a 0-100kmph sprint promised in between 5 and 6 seconds.

Mahindra has unveiled its brand new electric vehicle range divided into two sub-brands – XUV.e series and the BE series. The company has also revealed its new architecture called INGLO, the modular electric skateboard, that will underpin the five new models. Mahindra will use Volkswagen’s MEB components for its electric platform INGLO.

Read all about the Mahindra-Volkswagen JV HERE!

Mentioned below are the five upcoming electric vehicles from Mahindra and their tentative launch dates.

Electric SUV XUV.e8 XUV.e9 BE.05 BE.06 BE.09 Expected launch December 2024 April 2025 October 2025 October 2026 Yet to be announced

Mahindra electric SUV: Battery and Claimed Range

The Mahindra new INGLO architecture will feature a common battery pack design with standardised cell-to-pack technology. It will use both Blade and Prismatic cell structures. To offer a ‘safe’ EV, Mahindra will use the LFP chemistry.

Battery size will be between 60-80kWh, accepting a fast charge of 175kW. This mechanism will allow the battery to charge up to 80% in under 30 minutes. The 80kWh battery is claimed to return around 435-450kms (WLTP cycle).

Mahindra electric SUV: Motor, Power and Torque

As per an official statement, Mahindra’s new electric SUVs will be offered in both rear and all-wheel-drive mechanisms. While the rear-wheel-drive models promise to deliver between 231bhp and 286bhp, the AWD models will churn around 340bhp and 394bhp. A 0-100kmph sprint is promised in between 5 and 6 seconds!

Mahindra INGLO architecture: Safety

As per Mahindra, all the electric SUVs will be fitted with a structural cage around the

passenger cabin specially designed for reduced passenger injury. The frontal design of the body in white is claimed to be enhanced with three load paths and a multi-piece dash panel with reinforcement. The battery is protected by high-strength boron steel. The brand says that all its electric cars with INGLO will have L2+ ADAS capabilities.