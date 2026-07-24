HCLTech announced two major investments in Odisha on Friday. The company said it will invest Rs 14,257 crore to set up its first AI Data Center in the state. It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government to establish a Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar, which will complement its proposed AI Data Center.

This announcement came after HCLTech, India’s third-largest ⁠IT services exporter, said last week that it would foray into the ‌data center business with plans to invest Rs 3500 crore.

HCLTech partners Sarvam for AI Data Center

HCLTech said it plans to set up its first AI Data Center in partnership with AI startup Sarvam. The project will have the financial assistance from the Odisha government.

The company said the AI Data Center will strengthen India’s sovereign AI ecosystem by combining HCLTech’s full-stack AI capabilities with Sarvam’s foundation models. The facility will develop sector-specific AI applications for government and private enterprises while supporting multilingual AI services.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech said, “HCLTech has been a flagbearer of India’s technology industry. In line with the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we strive to be an enabler of India’s sovereign AI ecosystem with differentiated offerings across the value chain through focused investments and partnerships. We are pleased to start this endeavor in partnership with Odisha government and Sarvam.”

Global Technology Center to create 5,000 jobs

TheGlobal Technology Center will focus on developing AI-led digital solutions for global enterprises and will complement the company’s proposed AI Data Center at the Odisha Sovereign AI Park.

HCLTech said the Technology Center will employ 5,000 people and is expected to begin operations by 2028.

The company said the investment will create direct and indirect employment opportunities while strengthening Odisha’s talent ecosystem. It also plans to work closely with educational institutions and the state government to build next-generation technology skills.

Rahul Singh, COO – Corporate Functions, HCLTech said, “At HCLTech, through our New Vistas initiative, we are focused on expanding our presence across India to bring opportunities closer to where the talent is. Odisha offers a great mix of quality infrastructure and vibrant talent pool, and we look forward to developing Bhubaneshwar as one of our key global innovation and delivery hubs.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company. The IT services company said it has more than 223,000 people across 60 countries. It delivers industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

HCLTech’s consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion.

HCLTech share price

The share price of HCLTech has gained 1.22% in the intraday trading session. The stock has increased 4.77% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the HCLTech shares declined 22.92%







