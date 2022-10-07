Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh: Up to 165 km range

Hero MotoCorp’s first-ever electric scooter, Vida V1, has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has forayed into the electric mobility space of the country with the launch of e-scooters under its new EV subsidiary – Vida. The company’s first-ever electric scooter, Vida V1, has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a riding range of up to 165 km per charge.

Hero Vida V1: Variant-wise prices

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Vida V1 Plus Rs 1.45 lakh Vida V1 Pro Rs 1.59 lakh

Hero MotoCorp is offering the Vida V1 electric scooter in two variants, namely Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. They have been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Bookings for the same will begin on October 10 for a token amount of Rs 2,499 while the deliveries will commence in December 2022. Initially, it will be available only in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur.

Hero Vida V1: Specifications

Talking about the specifications, both these electric scooters will have a top speed of 80 kmph. While the Vida V1 Plus will deliver a range of 143 km, the Vida V1 Pro is claimed to offer a range of 165 km in ideal conditions. The company says that these electric scooters can be fast-charged at the rate of 1.2 km per minute and the Pro version can do 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

Hero Vida V1: Features and Rivals

In terms of features, the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen as the instrument cluster that will display a host of information. It will also get multiple riding modes, smartphone & application connectivity, etc. Moreover, it features swappable battery technology too. The Hero Vida V1 will take on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, etc.

