Exclusive! Nahak P14, India’s fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Nahak Group is soon coming up with India's fastest all-electric sportsbike, better known as the P14. The bike was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 kmph. Here is what all the company is coming up with in future along with its expansion plans.

By:Updated: Oct 09, 2020 5:12 PM

 

There are fast bikes, there are electric bikes and then, there are fast electric bikes! Well, with India moving in the direction of pure electric mobility, two-wheeler manufacturers, even the mainstream ones are now trying to offer the most of range and performance in a package that doesn’t hurt the pocket of the customers much. During Auto Expo 2020, a lot of EV makers showcased their innovations and creations in the form of prototypes and final production models as well and some of these included fast electric bikes as well. One such maker was Nahak Group that showcased two striking-looking all-electric motorcycles at the biennial event namely P14 and the RP46. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the P14 in India very soon. Apart from electric bikes, the company also has plans to bring vehicles in different segments and the electric bus territory is one of them. In order to understand what all the company has in store, its investment plans and more, we recently had an insightful interaction with Pravat Kumar Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group.

Express Drives – Kindly give us a quick brief of the electric superbike you displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 and from when it will go on sale?

Pravat – Nahak Motors had launched India’s two of first high-speed sports electric bikes in Auto Expo 2020, named P14 and RP46. The top speed of these bikes is 120 km/h and in a single charge, the bikes will run 150 to 180 km. We have recently received government approval for P14. We plan to start selling this sports electric bike from November 2020. The P14 electric bike will be launched in India at a price of Rs 2.50 lakh (approx).

What all the company has in store in near future in terms of the product launches?

We are in the advanced stage of launching an electric bus. The manufacturing of these electric Buses will majorly be in line with honorable Prime Minister’s Make In India campaign. We have plans to bring this project by March 2020 and despite some issues due to Covid-19, we are on track.  We have reached out to the State Government of Orissa for the allocation of land to set up a facility for the production of e Buses. The talks are in advance stage. Again, the majority of the components will be made in India.

What are the current plant capacity and expansion plans, both in terms of manufacturing and presence?

Our current products are electric three-wheelers and e scooters. We have our plants set up in Greater Noida and Faridabad. If we talk about the plant capacity, currently we are capable of producing 2,500 to 3,000 vehicles per month. Despite less requirement of land, we have developed 95,000 square feet plant area in these two locations. With the increasing demand, we plan to expand the capacity to 8,000 to 9,000 vehicles per month by March 2021. It will consist of e-bikes, e-Scooters and three-wheelers.  I would like to highlight that FRP bodies three-wheelers that we manufacture in our Greater Noida and Faridabad plants are 100 percent “Make in India” products.

How the business got affected due to Covid-19?

Covid-19 has impacted all industries across the globe. We are no exception. The most affected industries are those that are heavily dependent on imports. Since our products are dominantly made in India and we work very closely with Indian partners, we are coming back to business very fast. We are already working with our 90% capacity and hopeful of resuming 100% capacity very soon. We are taking extra protection and following industry norms issued by the government strictly so that we do not get affected due to Covid-19 in future. We are providing facilities like medical insurance to all and personal vehicles to some of our specific employees.

What is your strategy for charging infrastructure?

This is a chicken and egg situation. We cannot wait to produce electric vehicles unless there is a charging infrastructure in place. Our products are easily chargeable at home with minimal infrastructure requirements. In addition to that, we have plans to establish charging centres adjacent to our outlets/ service centres. So, at a given time, the end-users have two options for charging their vehicles.

What are your thoughts on Delhi EV policy and suggestions, if any?

The government has come up with a good EV policy. It will affect the pricing of battery. And the subsidies announced in the policy are really lucrative which will boost the industry overall. Having said so, it will be effective only when the subsidies actually pass on timely. Implementation is the key to success. The EV policy is more beneficial for businesses like ours. Three-wheelers will get more benefits. The reduced battery cost will lower down the overall cost of the vehicles and it will be more affordable for our end users be it three-wheelers or the e-bikes and e-scooters.

