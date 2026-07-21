A Gen Z movement that started as satire has quickly become a mass movement, with thousands of Cockroach Janata Party protesters braving a police crackdown as they demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, marking one of the biggest confrontations in an emerging, youth-led movement.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a sit-in outside the Prime Minister’s residence, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian digital rights advocacy organisation, has offered pro bono legal assistance to those who allegedly bore the brunt for covering the protests. AIIMS doctors association also issued formal support, condemning Monday’s police crackdown on peaceful protesters and demanding an independent inquiry.

Please share. If you are an activist, journalist or content creator facing blocking or takedown orders, especially around the protests, reach out to us. IFF provides pro bono legal assistance. Email: legal@internetfreedom.in — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) July 21, 2026

A public interest litigation was filed before the Delhi High Court alleging excessive force by the Delhi Police on protesters during Monday’s Parliament march of the Cockroach Janta Party. The Court refused to urgently list a petition, remarking, “Don’t drag the Court into all this. It will come up tomorrow.”

The Gen Z movement is also receiving broad support from celebrities such as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Rapper Hanumankind, famous for Big Dawgs and Run It Up, even participated in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest on Monday.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also did not limit her solidarity to social media alone and has been with the protesters on the ground. “Climbing up with the help of young colleagues to the protest site at Jantar Mantar to demand reforms within our educational system and an overhaul of the entire system. Allocate 6 per cent of GDP to education, public health and women’s empowerment to measure the success of our country,” the veteran actress wrote on X while sharing a video of herself at the protest venue.

‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh urged the authorities to hear the demands of the students. Sharing a statement on social media, Diljit wrote, “Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa..”

He continued, “Mere Te Already Anti Nationalist Da Tag Baut Vaar Lagg Chuka.. Hun V Mainu Anti-nationalist Keha Jaega. After Kisan Protest.. I faced a Lot of Backlash & Legal Problems which I can’t Even Discuss.. BAKI RAB SAB DEKH REHA, BABA BHALI KARU.”

His message, loosely translated, reads: “What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God. I’ve already been labelled ‘anti-national’ many times, and I’m sure I’ll be called that again. After the farmers’ protest, I faced significant backlash and legal issues that I still can’t talk about. The rest is in God’s hands. May God bless everyone.”

ALSO READ CJP sacks spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after viral burger video during Jantar Mantar protest

Questioning the silence of live artists over the students’ protest, Actor and comedian Vir Das urged them to extend support, calling their ignorance a “sheer hypocrisy”.

'लीकतंत्र' के खिलाफ लोकतंत्र की इस लड़ाई में 23 दिन से अनशन पर बैठे AISA के छात्र नेता—नेहा, मनीष और आमीन ने जिस अडिग हौसले से संघर्ष किया है, उस बेमिसाल जज्बे को सलाम!



आज जंतर-मंतर पर शबाना आज़मी जी, भाई मनोज झा, राजा राम जी, अमराराम जी और प्रकाश राज जी की उपस्थिति में इन… pic.twitter.com/UccQtR4X1s — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 20, 2026

In a note on his Instagram handle, Das said the individuals who are ignoring such issues later expect the crowd to gather to support them and attend their events.

“If you are an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later,” he wrote.

‘Hospitals are institutions of healing, not detention’

Besides celebrities, AIIMS doctors have also called for an independent inquiry into events at Jantar Mantar.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, also raised concerns over reports that activist Sonam Wangchuk was not allowed to leave Safdarjung Hospital despite seeking a Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA), saying that such claims, if accurate, raised questions about patients’ autonomy and rights.

In a representation to President Droupadi Murmu on July 20, the association said, “Reports indicating the use of lathi charge, tear gas, and physical force against a large number of peaceful protesters, including students, doctors and young citizens, are deeply unsettling.” “While certain aspects of the incident remain contested, videos and eyewitness accounts available in the public domain have raised serious questions regarding the manner in which peaceful democratic dissent was handled,” it said.

The RDA also flagged videos purportedly showing police personnel with their faces and name badges covered.

The association requested the President to “ensure that an independent, impartial, and time-bound inquiry is conducted into the events that transpired at Jantar Mantar”, investigate allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement personnel, protect citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful protest and free expression, and seek clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding Wangchuk’s continued hospitalisation.

The doctors’ body also raised concerns over the “extraordinary security arrangements” at Safdarjung Hospital during Wangchuk’s stay.”If such measures resulted in the disruption of patient care… the matter warrants independent examination,” it said.”Hospitals are institutions of healing and must not be perceived as places of detention except where such restriction is expressly authorised by law and carried out in accordance with due process,” it added.

Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini back government

Meanwhile, actors-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Kangana Ranaut came down heavily on the protesters. Both are members of the ruling BJP.

Hema demanded that the demonstrators choose structured discussions over disruptive protests.

“If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won’t achieve anything. As for the country’s youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work; given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue,” Hema Malini, who represents the Mathura constituency in Lok Sabha, told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for setting up a foolproof public examination system in the country. The comments were his first on the subject since the leaking of question papers for a national entrance test to medical school in May, the anger over which has become the biggest challenge for the prime minister in his third term.