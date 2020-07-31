Elon Musk open to sharing Tesla software, battery: Trying to promote EVs, ‘not crush competitors’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company will be willing to share electric vehicle motors, software and even battery tech. He added that Tesla's aim is to accelerate sustainable mobility and not just 'crush competitors'.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

There seems to be a stark contrast in the opinion people hold for Elon Musk – some idolise him and some, the opposite of it. But there’s no denying that Tesla has a sizeable lead over others in the entire electric mobility ecosystem. For eg, Audi recently admitted that it is two years behind Tesla in terms of EV tech and hydrogen tech promoter Hyundai is upping its EV game after having noticed Tesla’s climb in its home country.

So, how you overtake Tesla or even get in its slipstream? Just ask. In a recent statement, Tesla boss has said that the company is open to sharing EV powertrain, software and even battery technology with competitors. He continued that the idea is to accelerate sustainable energy and ‘not crush competitors’.

Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We’re just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2020

In the global electric car segment, Tesla cars have offered unbeatable range – from 402 km from the entry-level Model 3 to 647 km in the dual-motor Model S Long Range – hence addressing the concern over range anxiety.

Also read: Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch ‘soon’

Electric cars with maximum range after Tesla include Hyundai Kona electric SUV and Chevrolet Bolt EV with about 415-417 km. Also, the new Ford Mustang Mach E whose deliveries will begin by the end of this year, has claimed a range of 482 km.

In another tweet, Musk also said that Tesla would also share its Autopilot tech. The system has had its fair share of problems but if the software and tech are to go into the hands of more engineers and tech departments across the globe, more minds can be invested in perfecting it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.