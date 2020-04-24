Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

China does it again! Geely-Kandi subsidiary Fengsheng Automobiles has launched the Maple 30X electric SUV that looks like a shameless copy of Tata Nexon. Don't believe? Watch it yourself!

Updated: April 24, 2020 4:12:41 PM

In the past, we have been bringing you examples of how China has been shamelessly copying vehicle designs which clearly reflects the lack of creativity and innovation. One of our series even puts a focus on Chinese copy bikes that are currently on sale in Pakistan. Today’s story, however, is about a car named Maple 30X and its design looks clearly copied from the Tata Nexon SUV that is quite a popular vehicle in India. The Chinese SUV in question is a fully electric one and is now available in China for a starting price of RMB 68,800 that translates to Rs 7.5 lakh as per the Indian currency. China, apart from being from the hotspot of Covid-19 virus, is also a hotspot for affordable and cheap electric cars and the Maple 30X is the latest example of such a vehicle.

Now, coming to the striking similarities between both these cars, the Maple 30X gets the same design for the grille upfront that you must have seen on the Nexon facelift. Moreover, even the bonnet lid looks strikingly the same as the one on the Nexon EV and facelift. It is not just the front but the side profile of the Maple 30X as well that bears heavy resemblances with the Tata SUV. The Fengsheng Maple 30X comes in a dual-tone paint scheme that further adds to the similarities as the Nexon is also offered with such visual treatment.

In terms of features, the Maple 30X is powered by an electric motor that is good for producing 94hp of power. The company claims a driving range of close to 300 km per single full charge and the battery can be charged to 80 percent from zero in just 30 minutes. As already mentioned, this is not the first time that China has shamelessly copied the design of a car. While at one end, there are companies that invest loads of money to get the design of a vehicle right and appealing for the masses, it is China on the other for which copy-pasting the design of a vehicle has become a joke. The replication of vehicle designs so relentlessly explains a lot in itself!

