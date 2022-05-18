Ather Energy partners with Magenta to set up EV charging grids across India

Ather Energy has partnered with Magenta to set up EV charging grids across India. The partnership aims to accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks and the adoption of EVs in India.

Ather Energy’s fast-charging network arm, Ather Grid, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magenta ChargeGrid, one of India’s leading EV charging players, to install Ather Grid for electric two-wheelers across the country. This partnership will give Ather access to Magenta ChargeGrid’s multiple locations across India. It is aimed to collectively accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks and the adoption of EVs in India.

Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with an aim to set up a network of around 11,000 chargers by the end of FY23. This partnership with Magenta will give Ather access to premium locations across Indian cities and highways to set up its charging network. Currently, Ather has installed around 330+ fast-charging Ather Grid points across 35 cities in the country and it plans to install 5,000 examples in the next three years.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy, said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure are critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. Our partnership with Magenta is another step towards building this industry collaboration. It will bring increased convenience by setting up AtherGrids at hubs strategically identified by them. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation.”

Speaking about the association, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said, “At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access our network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimise the investment required.”

Also Read: 2022 Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.