Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: To add 10,000 EVs to fleet in India by 2025

Amazon has received delivery of its very first, custom-built EV delivery van — a vehicle built through its partnership with electric transportation startup Rivian.

October 12, 2020
amazon electric delivery van

A year since the e-commerce giant announced The Climate Pledge, Amazon has revealed its first custom-built electric delivery vehicle built in partnership with Rivian. Amazon has committed to be a carbon-neutral company by 2040 under its climate pledge. It plans to roll out 10,000 EVs for delivering to its customers around the world by 2022 and 1 lakh by 2030. The company aims to add 10,000 EVs to its delivery fleet in India alone by 2025. Built by Rivian, this electric delivery van is the first of three models Amazon has invested in.

“When we set out to create our first customized electric delivery vehicle with Rivian, we knew that it needed to far surpass any other delivery vehicle. We wanted drivers to love using it and customers to feel excited when they saw it driving through their neighborhood and pulling up to their home,” said Ross Rachey, Director of Amazon’s Global Fleet and Products. “We combined Rivian’s technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here-the future of last-mile delivery.”

Highlights of Amazon’s custom electric vehicle’s safety, navigation and design features include:

o Sensor detection, a suite of highway and traffic assist technology, and a large windshield to enhance driver visibility

o Exterior cameras around the vehicle that are linked to a digital display inside the cabin, giving the driver a 360-degree view outside the vehicle

o Alexa integration for hands-free access to route information and the latest weather updates

Also read: 1,000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

o A strengthened door on the driver’s side for additional protection

o A “dancefloor” inside the driver’s cabin for easy movement inside the van

o Bright tail lights surrounding the rear of the vehicle to easily detect braking

o Three levels of shelving with a bulkhead door, which can easily be opened and closed for additional driver protection while on the road.

