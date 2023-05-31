Zen Micro Pod EV launched in India: Claims over 120 km range

The new Zen Micro Pod EV has been launched in India for last-mile mobility solutions. It is claimed to offer a range of over 120 km per charge and has a payload capacity of 150 kg.

Zen Mobility, a Gurugram-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced its purpose-built cargo three-wheeler LEV (Light Electric Vehicle). The new Zen Micro Pod EV has been launched in India for last-mile mobility solutions. It will be offered in two variants and is claimed to offer a range of over 120 km per charge.

Zen Micro Pod EV: Specifications

Zen Mobility’s Micro Pod EV will primarily operate in the B2B sector and the company claims it has already bagged over 10,000 orders from several enterprises. It can be leased for Rs 9,999 per month, depending on the terms and conditions. The Zen Micro Pod will be available in two variants – R5x & R10x and has a maximum payload capacity of 150 kilograms. It is claimed to consume only 4 units of electricity with a charging time of under 2 hours.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Zen Micro Pod EV: Utility functions

According to Zen Mobility, its Micro Pod includes a distinct cargo box that can be customised to meet individual requirements, featuring shelves, refrigerated boxes, open tubs and more. These storage units will be equipped with a secure locking mechanism to prevent theft. Additionally, the Pod’s patented drive-train and vehicle telematics will provide fleet companies with various capabilities, including vehicle tracking, geofencing and remote locking.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Namit Jain, Founder and CEO, Zen Mobility said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our latest product, the Zen Micro Pod, a purpose-built three-wheeler Light Electric Vehicle in India. This innovative and compact design is set to revolutionize the last-mile delivery space with its efficient performance. We have also collaborated with renowned leasing and rental companies, as well as fleet and third-party logistics (3PL) providers to ensure seamless deployment of the Zen Micro Pod.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.