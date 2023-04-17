With two years waiting period for Toyota Innova Hycross: What are the alternatives? 

Toyota Innova is a well-known and widely considered MPV that offers the utmost comfort without compromising reliability. Launched in a hybrid avatar with the brand’s latest 2.0-litre TNGA petrol engine and 5th-generation self-charging hybrid technology, the Innova Hycross is priced between Rs. 18.55 lakh to Rs. 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Toyota Innova Hycross enjoys an unrivaled position (at this price) in the Indian market and currently sits on a waiting period of upto 2 years. However, there are a couple of alternatives in India that are worth considering –
Tata Safari
Tata Safari is a 7-seater SUV that rivals the Toyota Innova Hycross in its segment. Priced between Rs. 15.65 to Rs. 25.02 lakh, ex-showroom, the Safari is a sporty offering for people looking to move in style. The Safari is also available in a dark edition with an all-black interior and exterior. The Safari offers comfortable and spacious seating with impressive ride comfort.
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai’s 7-seater SUV Alcazar is also available in petrol and diesel alternatives with around 17 variants to choose from. However, a hybrid is not one of them. While the Innova Hycross has the benefits of a hybrid (exceptional mileage), the Hyundai Alcazar priced between Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh, ex-showroom, is an adequately equipped alternative at a lesser price.
Mahindra XUV700
One of Mahindra’s best sellers that set the ball rolling for the brand, the XUV700 is the most powerful of the lot with a peak power of 197.13 bhp and 380 Nm of torque for the AX7 petrol variant. Priced between Rs. 14.01 lakh to Rs. 26.18 lakh, ex-showroom, the XUV700 is available in both 5 and 7-seater versions.
Toyota Innova Hycross alternatives: Special mentions
Mentioned below are two more options for buyers where one is a hybrid MPV on a budget and the other is a non-hybrid luxury MPV with automatic sliding doors!
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs. 10.70 lakh to Rs. 19.80 lakh ex-showroom and can be a much more affordable (yes, less powerful and less feature-laden) alternative for buyers looking for a 5-seater hybrid.
Kia Carnival
Similarly, on the opposite end of this spectrum we have a more expensive MPV, the Kia Carnival at a starting price of Rs. 30.99 lakh. The Carnival gets one-touch power sliding door and a feature-laden cabin to make the price seem worth it!
