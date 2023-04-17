With two years waiting period for Toyota Innova Hycross: What are the alternatives? 

The Toyota Innova Hycross enjoys an unrivaled position (no direct rival at this price) in the Indian market and currently sits on a waiting period of upto 2 years.

Toyota Innova is a well-known and widely considered MPV that offers the utmost comfort without compromising reliability. Launched in a hybrid avatar with the brand’s latest 2.0-litre TNGA petrol engine and 5th-generation self-charging hybrid technology, the Innova Hycross is priced between Rs. 18.55 lakh to Rs. 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Toyota Innova Hycross enjoys an unrivaled position (at this price) in the Indian market and currently sits on a waiting period of upto 2 years. However, there are a couple of alternatives in India that are worth considering –

Tata Safari

Tata Safari is a 7-seater SUV that rivals the Toyota Innova Hycross in its segment. Priced between Rs. 15.65 to Rs. 25.02 lakh, ex-showroom, the Safari is a sporty offering for people looking to move in style. The Safari is also available in a dark edition with an all-black interior and exterior. The Safari offers comfortable and spacious seating with impressive ride comfort.

Hyundai Alcazar

The new Hyundai Alcazar gets six airbags as standard across all the variants

Hyundai’s 7-seater SUV Alcazar is also available in petrol and diesel alternatives with around 17 variants to choose from. However, a hybrid is not one of them. While the Innova Hycross has the benefits of a hybrid (exceptional mileage), the Hyundai Alcazar priced between Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh, ex-showroom, is an adequately equipped alternative at a lesser price.

Mahindra XUV700

One of Mahindra’s best sellers that set the ball rolling for the brand, the XUV700 is the most powerful of the lot with a peak power of 197.13 bhp and 380 Nm of torque for the AX7 petrol variant. Priced between Rs. 14.01 lakh to Rs. 26.18 lakh, ex-showroom, the XUV700 is available in both 5 and 7-seater versions.

Toyota Innova Hycross alternatives: Special mentions

Mentioned below are two more options for buyers where one is a hybrid MPV on a budget and the other is a non-hybrid luxury MPV with automatic sliding doors!

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs. 10.70 lakh to Rs. 19.80 lakh ex-showroom and can be a much more affordable (yes, less powerful and less feature-laden) alternative for buyers looking for a 5-seater hybrid.

Kia Carnival

Similarly, on the opposite end of this spectrum we have a more expensive MPV, the Kia Carnival at a starting price of Rs. 30.99 lakh. The Carnival gets one-touch power sliding door and a feature-laden cabin to make the price seem worth it!

