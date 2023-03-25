WIAA Women’s Day rally flagged off in Mumbai

A total of 100 cars are flagged off for the WIAA Women’s Rally.

Western India Automobile Association is commemorating International Women’s Day by organising a car rally only for women. The exclusive car rally begins from Mumbai and goes all the way to Nashik on Saturday 25th March 2023 from NCPA. According to the organising party, a total of 100 cars are flagged off at 7 am and will proceed to Nashik Taj Gateway. The WIAA Women’s Rally to the valley 2023 is presented by JK Tyre – Powered by BPCL & Westside – Trent.

Bejewling the event are various sports personalities, car enthusiasts and previous rally champions that are also participating in the event.

Entries are from service Indian Navy, Army, Airforce, Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra, Regional Transport Department and other Local participants from Mumbai. Participants are from Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad to drive from Mumbai to Nashik on 25th March 2023.

Date & Timing – 25th March 2023, Saturday

Venue – CPA – Nariman Point – entry from gate no 3 and flag off is from gate no 1.

Flag-off time – 07:00 am till 09:00 am.

Dignitaries such as Vivek Phansalkar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Pravin Padwal – IPS Jt. Commissioner of Police Traffic, Anuj Kasthuria – President of JK Tyre & Industries, P S Ravi, Executive Director BPCL, Retail, Nitin Dossa Executive Chairman WIAA and Viveck Goenka – President of WIAA will be present at the rally.

WIAA is organising a drive especially for women to promote and discuss a cause that may hamper a woman’s health. This drive is a TSD (Time, Speed and Distance calculation) regularity run. We have entries from Indian Army, Navy, Airforce, Highway Traffic Police, Transport Department and other common entries.