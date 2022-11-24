Volvo Car India announces price hike on select models

The new prices will come into effect from 25th November 2022.

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car India has announced a price hike for the XC60, XC90, and XC40 Recharge owing to rising input costs. As per the company, the continued disruption of global supply chains has led to higher logistic costs further resulting in an increase in input costs. Nevertheless, the prices of the S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid remain unchanged. The new prices will come into effect from 25th November 2022.

The new model-wise ex-showroom prices are –

Model Variant Type Price (Ex-showroom) XC40 Recharge P8 Ultimate Electric Rs. 56,90,000 XC60 B5 Ultimate Petrol mild-hybrid Rs. 66,50,000 XC90 B6 Ultimate Petrol mild-hybrid Rs. 96,50,000

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, of Volvo Car India said “The rising global inflation has forced us to share some of the rising input cost with our consumers. We have decided to hold the price line for all vehicles booked till today and effect the rise on select models from 25th November 2022. Prices of S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid will remain unchanged.”

Volvo India recently launched the XC40 Recharge, and mild-hybrid versions of the XC90, XC60 in Mumbai. The brand has also announced its directive to launch one electric vehicle in India every year. All petrol mild-Hybrids are locally assembled at the Bangalore plant and the brand claims to have received 150 bookings for the XC40 Recharge in just two hours of opening the bookings.