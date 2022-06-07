Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia vs Honda City

Since the arrival of SUVs, sedans have gone on a slumber. While the conditions of Indian roads are to be blamed partially, it’s been a while since a new sedan tugged the heartstrings. Well, none until now.

Since the arrival of SUVs, sedans have gone on a slumber. While the conditions of Indian roads are to be blamed partially, it’s been a while since a new sedan tugged the heartstrings. Well, none until now. The Volkswagen Virtus has created a lot of buzz since its arrival and the prices are to be revealed soon. Let’s take a look at how it sits alongside its sibling, the Slavia and the OG – Honda City.

Dimensions

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Honda City Length 4561mm 4541mm 4549mm Width 1752mm 1752mm 1730mm Height 1507mm 1507mm 1489mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2651mm 2600mm Ground Clearance – 179mm 165mm Boot Space 521 litre 521 litre 506 litre

With a length of 4561mm, the Volkswagen Virtus is the longest sedan in its class followed by the Honda City which has a length of 4549mm. In terms of width, the Virtus and Slavia sisters are identical at 1752mm while the City is 1730mm wide. The siblings have a higher wheelbase than the City at 2651mm. In terms of wheelbase the Virtus and Slavia are evenly matched at 2651mm while the City is at 2600mm. They also have a bigger boot capacity at 521 litres vs 506 litres of the City. Skoda Slavia has a best-in-class ground clearance of 179 mm vs 165 mm in Honda City.

Engine

Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Honda City Engine 1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl 1.0 TSI petrol – 3 cyl1.5 TSI petrol – 4 cyl 1.5 l petrol – 4 cyl1.5 l diesel – 4 cyl Gearbox 6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG 6 MT / Auto 6 MT / DSG 6 MT / CVT Auto6 MT Power (bhp) 115150 115150 121100 Torque (Nm) 178 Nm250 Nm 178 Nm250 Nm 145 Nm200 Nm Mileage 18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl 18.07 – 19.47 kpl 18.41 – 18.72 kpl 17.8 – 18.4 kpl 24.1 kpl

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two turbocharged petrol engines and so is the Slavia with a 115bhp 1.0 TSI and a 150bhp 1.5 TSI. Both offer two types of automatic gearboxes – A DSG auto with the 1.5 TSI and a torque converter with the 1.0 TSI while the standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox with both 1.0 TSI & 1.5 TSI. On the other hand, the Honda City has a diesel and a naturally aspirated 1.5l i-VTEC petrol engine producing 121bhp of power with CVT automatic and 6-speed manual. Here, the Honda City scores extra as it is the only one among the three to offer a diesel powertrain.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Honda City diesel claims 24.1 kmpl while the petrol version has a claimed mileage of 17-19 kmpl with automatic and manual gearbox respectively.

Skoda claims the fuel economy figures of 19.47 kmpl for the Slavia 1.0 TSI manual and 18.07 kmpl for the automatic. The 1.5 TSI Slavia delivers a mileage of 18.72 kmpl and it is expected that the Volkswagen Virtus will deliver more or less the same figure.

Features

All the 3 sedans get diamond-cut alloy wheels, connected car technology, an electric sunroof, auto climate control, touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents, a rear view camera, and a premium sound system among other features. In terms of safety they offer 6 airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

The Honda City gets a lane watch feature which the others don’t, but it gets a smaller 8-touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

The new Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus get a bigger 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, and ventilated front seats.

Price