Volkswagen Virtus mileage figures revealed: Claims up to 19.40 kmpl

The mileage figures of the Volkswagen Virtus have been revealed and it is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of up to 19.40 kmpl. This mid-size sedan has been priced from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India recently launched the all-new Virtus mid-size sedan in the country. The price of the new Volkswagen Virtus ranges from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the company has revealed its official ARAI fuel efficiency figures as well. The new Volkswagen Virtus is claimed to deliver a mileage of up to 19.40 kmpl.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine Options

Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG only.

Volkswagen Virtus: Mileage Figures

Engine and Gearbox ARAI Mileage 1.0 TSI MT 19.40 kmpl 1.0 TSI AT 18.12 kmpl 1.5 TSI DSG 18.67 kmpl

As you can see in the above table, the 1.0-litre TSI motor of the Volkswagen Virtus with 6-speed MT is claimed to deliver a mileage of 19.40 kmpl. The ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the 1.0-litre TSI with 6-speed AT and the 1.5-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG are rated at 18.12 kmpl and 18.67 kmpl, respectively.

Volkswagen Virtus: Price and Rivals

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is offered in Dynamic Line and Performance Line trims that are spread across six variants. Its prices start at Rs 11.21 lakh and they go up to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while deliveries will commence soon. It will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

