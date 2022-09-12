Volkswagen Virtus exports commence from India: First batch shipped to Mexico

Volkswagen India has commenced exports of made-in-India Virtus mid-size sedan to global markets. The first batch of 3,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus has been shipped to Mexico.

Volkswagen India announced today that the company has started exporting the made-in-India Virtus mid-size sedan to global markets. With this move, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) Group marks a significant milestone in its India 2.0 journey. The Virtus is the second Volkswagen car built on the MQB-A0-IN platform after the Taigun to be exported from India.

The first shipment of 3,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus is being sent to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. It is worth mentioning that the export version of the Virtus is an LHD (left-hand drive) model. Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are marching aggressively on our path to growth, and the ramp-up of our exports is another significant stride in this direction.”

He added, “With this move, we are closer to realising our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally, which is a significant pillar of our India strategy. The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the INDIA 2.0 programme. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage.”

“As a true Volkswagen, the Virtus embodies the same quality standards we adhere to globally, and we are delighted it will be driven in other countries soon. With this announcement, we have further strengthened our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India,” Arora concluded.

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.22 lakh to Rs 17.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

