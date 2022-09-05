Volkswagen Virtus deliveries cross 5,000 units in two months

The deliveries of the Volkswagen Virtus have crossed 5,000 units in just two months of launch. This mid-size German sedan is currently priced from Rs 11.22 lakh to Rs 17.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India launched the all-new Virtus mid-size sedan in June this year. It received a phenomenal initial response with more than 4,000 bookings even before its launch. Now, the company has announced that the deliveries of the Volkswagen Virtus have crossed 5,000 units in just two months of launch. This mid-size German sedan is currently priced from Rs 11.22 lakh to Rs 17.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options in India.

The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG only. To know the ARAI-certified mileage figures of this mid-size sedan, click HERE.

Commenting on the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product offering in the premium mid-size sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features. The acceptance and admiration given by our customers to the Virtus is overwhelming and we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services.”

