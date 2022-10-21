scorecardresearch

Volkswagen Taigun discounted upto Rs. 1.20 lakh in October 2022

The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre base variant attracts a Diwali discount of upto Rs. 75,000/-.

Written by Arushi Rawat
The Volkswagen Taigun midsize SUV has a starting price of Rs. 11.56 lakh, ex-showroom.

German manufacturer Volkswagen is running a series of lucrative discount deals for its Taigun midsize SUV in India with some dealerships offering as much as a discount of upto Rs. 1.20 lakh on selected variants. 

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered with a choice of a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. Talking about the 1.5-litre first, some dealerships are offering a company scheme worth Rs. 50,000, a dealer margin of Rs. 30,000, an insurance margin of Rs. 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 taking the VW Taigun’s 1.5-litre manual variant’s on-road price, Delhi, down to Rs. 17,57,900/- from Rs. 18,77,900/-. The ex-showroom price for the same model is at Rs. 15.95 lakh. 

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 litre (Manual)
Ex-showroom priceRs. 15,95,900
TaxRs. 15,959
Insurance Rs. 76,276
RTORs. 1,68,520
Kit (Can be omitted)Rs. 21,241
Taigun On-road price, DelhiRs. 18,77,900/-
Company schemeRs. 50,000
Dealer marginRs. 30,000
Insurance marginRs. 30,000
Corporate discountRs. 10,000
Final *Rs. 17,57,900/-

The kit includes vehicle additions such as car covers, mud flap sets, rubber mats, cushions, sun blinds etc that can be omitted or customised according to the requirements. It is to be noted that these margins are subject to change and might differ from dealer to dealer. A complimentary four-year service package is offered in all variants. There’s also an additional/applicable exchange bonus available in dealerships along with some diwali discounts if your family already owns a Skoda-Volkswagen vehicle. 

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 litre (Manual)
Ex-showroom price Rs. 11,55,900
TaxRs. 11,559
Insurance Rs. 52,746
RTORs. 1,24,520
Kit (Can be omitted)*Rs. 9999
Taigun On-road price, DelhiRs. 13,54,724
Company schemeRs. 25,000
Dealer marginRs. 40,000
Corporate discountRs. 10,000
Final *Rs. 12,79,724

The Volkswagen Taigun was recently in news for being one of the first cars to receive a full, 5-star safety rating for both adult and children occupants in a car awarded by international governing body Global NCAP as part of their recent tests under the new safety standards. 

GNCAP skoda kushaq VW tiguan
The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun scored 29.64 points in adult occupant protection out of a total score of 34.
Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen is quite confident that this recognition awarded by GNCAP will help continue the brand’s growth momentum in India. 

* offers subject to change

