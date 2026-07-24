Shriram Finance reported Q1FY27 profit at Rs 3,444.56 crore, up 59.79% year-on-year(YoY) from Rs 2155.73 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Shriram Finance’s Q1FY27 interest income stood at Rs 12,909.97 crore, up 15.54% YoY from Rs 11,173.22 reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis revenue of Shriram Finance grew by 6.81% and profit increased 14.30%.

Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 9.04%, compared with 8.11% a year earlier and ‌8.61% in the ​preceding ​quarter.

Shriram Finance Q1FY27-Key highlights

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) Total income increased 16.2% YoY to Rs 13,412.11 crore in the first quarter from Rs 11,541.76 crore a year earlier.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) rose 15.26% YoY to 3.14 trillion rupees, led by growth in commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle ⁠and MSME ⁠loans

Shriram Finance’s net interest income — the difference between interest earned on loans and paid ⁠on ‌borrowings — rose 33.67% to Rs 8056 crore, reflecting strong lending growth and improved ‌margins.

Asset quality remains stable

The company’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.64% at the end of June 2026, compared with 4.53% a year ago.

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Its net NPA ratio improved to 2.33% from 2.57% in the corresponding period last year. The provision coverage ratio also improved to 50.99% from 44.31%, while the capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 34.17% from 20.79%.

MUFG investment proceeds utilised

The company said it utilised Rs 37,451.22 crore out of the Rs 39,617.98 crore raised through the preferential allotment to Japan’s MUFG Bank during the quarter. The remaining Rs 2,166.76 crore has been invested in liquid mutual funds.



