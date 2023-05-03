Virat Kohli’s car collection – See what RCB’s ex-captain has in his garage!

The most expensive car in RCB’s Virat Kohli’s car collection is worth upwards of Rs. 4.04 crore.

Virat Kohli is an ace cricketer and the world is much aware of it. Kohli happens to be an avid motoring enthusiast and owns more than a couple of luxury cars. Although at a recent interview, Kohli talked about selling a lot of his cars as they were impulse purchases, let us take a look at the Indian batsman’s car collection!

Bentley Continental GT

Rs. 4.04 crore

The most expensive car in Kohli’s collection is his Bentley Continental GT that costs upwards of Rs. 4.04 crore. The new model features Double Diamond front grille along with a new Mulliner design for the 22-inch wheels. Bentley claims that the new Continental GT Mulliner has been made to appeal to customers that have been wanting an even greater focus on the beautiful details.

Bentley Flying Spur

Rs. 3.41 crore

Kohli also owns a second Bentley, the Flying Spur. The supercar gets a 6.0-litre turbocharged W12 engine that makes 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that does its duty in the Bentley Continental GT. It is worth close to Rs. 3.41 crore.

Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition

Rs. 2.97 crore

Virat Kohli owns two R8s, one of which is a more powerful limited edition. Along with the V10 R8, also purchase the R8 LMX, which also comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, but is tuned to produce 570 bhp along with 540 Nm.

Audi R8 V10

Rs. 2 crore

Kohli’s R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that delivers 517 hp for 530 Nm, paired to a 7-speed twin clutch DSG automatic transmission gearbox along with Quattro. The car carries an expensive tag of Rs 2 crore.

Audi A8L W12 Quattro

Price: Rs. 1.87 crore

Another sporty Audi in Kohli’s collection is the A8L W12 Quattro tagged at Rs 1.87 crore. The A8L is a long-wheelbase version of the A8 and is powered by a 6.3-litre engine that makes 494 hp and 625 Nm of torque.