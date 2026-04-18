VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens EV: best 3-row EV for Rs 25 lakh?

The 2026 family EV segment is heating up with the launch of the VinFast VF MPV 7. Comparing the industry’s top contenders—from the 679 km range of the Mahindra XEV 9S to the spacious 2,840 mm wheelbase of the VinFast.

With the launch of the VinFast VF MPV 7, choosing a family-sized EV has become complicated. Should you buy the fully-loaded VF MPV 7 (which comes bundled with three years of free maintenance, a 10-year battery warranty, a 7-year vehicle warranty, and seven years of roadside assistance), the proven Mahindra XEV 9S, the highly-capable Kia Carens Clavis EV, the highly-spacious BYD eMax 7, or should you wait for the Tata Safari EV?

The space race

VF MPV 7: It has the longest wheelbase in the segment (2,840 mm), translating into excellent legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

eMax 7: With a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, it feels like a traditional MPV, focusing on low-effort ingress/egress.

XEV 9S: It has a 2,762-mm wheelbase, and a more powerful road presence, but the third row is tight.

Carens Clavis EV: Despite limited exterior dimensions, it offers very good cabin space (2,780 mm wheelbase).

The range war

XEV 9S: It’s the range-and-choice king, with three battery options – 59 kWh (521 km), 70 kWh (600 km), and 79 kWh (679 km).

eMax 7: It has two battery options – 55.4 kWh (420 km), and 71.8 kWh (530 km).

VF MPV 7: It’s equipped with a 60.13-kWh battery (517 km range).

Carens Clavis EV: It has the smallest batteries in the segment, but both are extremely efficient – 42 kWh (404 km), and 51.4 kWh (490 km).

The bling king

XEV 9S: It has the cockpit of the future, with a triple-screen layout in top variants – it’s an EV for the tech-obsessed dad, or the ‘daddy’.

VF MPV 7: The focus is on space – cabin is more functional, less blingy.

eMax 7: It has features like rotating screen, and the car is high on tech.

Carens Clavis EV: Just the right colours, just the right screen size, just the right bling – it’s an EV for a sensible dad.

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Is the price nice?

eMax 7: It has four variants – 55.4 kWh (6-seater for Rs 26.9 lakh, and 7-seater for Rs 27.5 lakh), and 71.8 kWh (6-seater for Rs 29.3 lakh, and 7-seater for Rs 29.9 lakh).

Carens Clavis EV: It has nine variants in total – 42 kWh (Rs 17.99-20.49 lakh), and 51.4 kWh (Rs 21.99-24.99 lakh).

VF MPV 7: It’s available in just one fully-loaded variant priced Rs 24.49 lakh – for a brand still setting up its presence in India, the price seems on the higher side.

XEV 9S: It’s the most value-for-money family EV, with prices of the 59-kWh variant starting at Rs 19.95 lakh (charger extra for Rs 75,000), of the 70-kWh variant from Rs 24.45 lakh, and of the 79-kWh variant from just Rs 21.95 lakh.

Wait for Tata?

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Safari EV shortly – it’s likely to share battery options with the Harrier EV (65 kWh for Rs 21.49-24.48 lakh, and 75 kWh for Rs 24.99-29.48 lakh). Considering the price difference between the Harrier and Safari petrol/diesel models when comparing equivalent trims is Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, expect the Safari EV to be priced very competitively.

(Note: Range figures are claimed, not real-world; prices are ex-showroom.)