Video: Joyride on Maharastra beach turns disastrous for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga owner

Lack of judgement on the part of a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga owner turned out disastrous for him and his car when he took it for a joyride on a beach in Palgarh, Maharastra. While driving close to the water, his car got stuck in the sand and was lashed out by approaching waves. The intensity of the waves was so strong that it literally carried the 7-seater MPV along with it towards the beach. A video of this incident shared by ANI on its Twitter account shows the owner and the passenger jumping out of the car as it is engulfed by the mighty waves.

#WATCH A car gets stuck in sand and is lashed by waves, at a beach in Palgarh (10 June). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/x0KuZ8ibQE — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

The video shows the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga stuck at the beach and being hit hard by the oncoming waves. The rear door opens and one of the occupants jumps out of the vehicle as one other person can be seen approaching the car from the beach. Meanwhile, a strong wave literally lifts up the MPV and throws it towards the beach. The two men then cautiously try to approach the car. It is unclear as to how many occupants were there in the vehicle. Reports suggest that the car was later recused from the beach with the help of a tractor brought in from the nearby village.

Driving on a beach is highly unadvisable. The wet sand found on a beach can easily trap vehicles. Even capable 4x4 struggle in such situations. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a front wheel drive vehicle, clearly lost traction in the loose, wet sand and hence got stuck. And thereafter, it was at the mercy of the sea. We at Express Drives request our readers to be cautious and do not attempt such misadventures.

Image Source: ANI